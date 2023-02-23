Selena Gomez Says She's Taking "A Break From Everything" After Rumored Feud With Kylie Jenner

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

On Thursday, February 23, actress Selena Gomez took to TikTok Live to announce that she'd be taking "a break from social media." Twitter user Tomas_Mier screen-recorded footage of Sel's announcement. The Only Murders in The Building star's comments come after she shut down rumors that she was feuding with Kylie Jenner.

"I'm going to be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly, and I"m 30. I"m too old for this," Selena said. "But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm just going to take a break from everything."



Selena Gomez reveals on a short TikTok Live that she’ll be “taking a second from social media” after commenting on videos about Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.



“I’m 30. I’m too old for this… I’m just going to take a break from everything.” pic.twitter.com/Tv5d9QACJZ — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) February 23, 2023

News of Selena's impending social media hiatus comes after she dethroned the reality star and beauty mogul as the most followed person on Instagram. The duo's title exchange wasn't the only time they made headlines together this week.

On Wednesday, February 22, Kylie Jenner took to TikTok, denying rumors that she and Hailey Bieber were intentionally mocking Selena in an Instagram post. Earlier this week, Selena posted a TikTok Story about accidentally laminating her eyebrows. Three hours later, Kylie uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Story with the caption, "this was an accident???." Then Kylie followed up by sharing an Instagram story with a screenshot of herself alongside Hailey Bieber on FaceTime, and they both were zoomed in on their eyebrows. Fans on social media immediately created reaction videos speculating that there was an issue between the two A-listers.

Kylie replied in one conspiracy theory video's comment section, "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly." Selena echoed Kylie's sentiments, writing, "Agreed @kyliejnner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie."

This isn't the first time Selena has taken a break from social media. In 2021, she opened up to WWD's Beauty Inc, discussing her decision not to have any social media apps on her phone and allowing her assistant to post content and captions that she wants to be shared online.

We don't know how long Sel's hiatus will be, but we'll certainly keep you posted.

