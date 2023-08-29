Selena Gomez Says She Underwent Surgery After Breaking Hand

Selena Gomez is not bothered about music sales and revealed that she’s on the mend following surgery on a broken hand.

The “Single Soon” singer made the revelation by replying in an Instagram post that predicted her new song would enter the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

“Broke my hand and had surgery,” Gomez said in the comments. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

It’s unclear when Gomez underwent surgery for her broken hand

Gomez recently released her new single “Single Soon” and thanked her fans for their support on Instagram.

“Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!” she shared.

Fellow singer Camila Cabello took to the comments to express her support replying with a “YES YES YES.”

There has been speculation that the song was inspired by Gomez’s breakup with The Weeknd, something that the singer shot down.

“Couldn’t be more false,” she replied in an Instagram post from Hollywood Life.

“Single Soon” is an empowering anthem for people who are ready to move on from a romantic relationship that isn’t going anywhere.

“I’m picking up this dress, trying on these shoes ’cause I’ll be single soon,” are part of the lyrics Gomez sings. “I know he’ll be a mess when I break the news, but I’ll be single soon.”

Another part of the song says, “Ima date who I wanna, stay out late if I wanna, Ima do what I wanna do.”

