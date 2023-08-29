Selena Gomez Reveals She Had Surgery For Broken Hand

Selena Gomez Celebrates The Launch Of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection - Credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Just days after dropping her new summer anthem “Single Soon,” Selena Gomez took to Instagram to reveal that she had recently broken her hand and undergone surgery. The comment was Gomez’s response to a post predicting her new song would soon enter the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and encouraging her fans to buy the new single. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends,” the singer continued in her comment.

Gomez did not say when the injury took place.

The day after Gomez released her new track, she made sure to thank her fans for their support, calling her single, “a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!” She also quickly shot down speculation that the song was inspired by her relationship with The Weeknd, whom Gomez briefly dated in 2017. “Couldn’t be more false,” she replied in an Instagram post from Hollywood Life.

Whoever the song is about, Gomez makes a point of not spending another moment hung up on some ex-beau. Instead, she’s putting on a shimmering mini dress, heading out with her friends, dancing the night away, and toasting to her freedom. A voice message from her sister confirms all she needs to know: “Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends — at all.”

At the time of the release of, “Single Soon,” Gomez also revealed that she had dug up the song to hold fans over as she completes her next studio album. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

“Single Soon” marks Gomez’s first official solo release since she shared “My Mind & Me” last November alongside her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.

