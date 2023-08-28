Selena Gomez Reacts To Rumors Her New Song Is About One Of Her Exes

The internet has been speculating that Selena Gomez’s new song is about one of her superstar exes.

The pop star, who released the song “Single Soon” on Friday, sent fans down a rabbit hole of theorizing after she directly made mention of “the weekend” in the song’s lyrics.

On the track, Gomez croons about being torn over how she should put an end to a relationship, asking, “Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? (Yeah) / Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.”

Now, the Disney alum is shutting down hearsay that the breakup tune is about her former beau, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

“Couldn’t be more false,” she commented on an Instagram post Sunday that credited the “Starboy” musician as the inspiration for the song.

Gomez and creator of “The Idol” dated for 10 months before calling it quits in October 2017.

She spoke fondly of The Weeknd in an interview with Billboard nearly a month after their split.

“The best part? It’s actually … you know what, though? Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd],” she said when asked about the best part of being single.

Gomez added: “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

The “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer, who famously dated Justin Bieber in a nearly decadelong on-and-off relationship until 2018, confirmed her relationship status in a TikTok video in June.

“I’m single!” Gomez screamed in the clip while attending a soccer match, adding: “I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you so much.”

Earlier this year, The Weeknd went viral after a TikTok user claimed to have used artificial intelligence to convincingly clone his and Drake’s voices for a song called “Heart on My Sleeve.”

The track quickly garnered millions of views, and features simulated voices of the two artists trading verses about Gomez.

Related...