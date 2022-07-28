Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa reunite in playful TikTok video after rumored feud

Selena Gomez's friendship with kidney-donating bestie Francia Raisa is back on. (Screenshot: Selena Gomez via TikTok)

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have reunited — and now everyone can move along 'cause there's no drama to see here.

The pair, whose friendship has been the topic of much speculation amid a rumored falling out, looked as happy and as close as ever in a fun TikTok video that the Only Murders in the Building star shared. In it, they were playful and seemed comfortable together as they bantered about men.

At the end of the TikTok challenge, they seemingly acknowledged the drama between them.

"He's a 10 but he hates your best friend..." Gomez said of a potential partner.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum made a face, seemingly outraged at the idea, then took a left turn and quipped, "Oh, I hate her too sometimes."

They both cracked up and fell against each other with Gomez replying, "Honestly, fair enough."

It's nice to see them happy together. After all, the women were once so close that Raisa donated one of her kidneys to Gomez in 2017, a decade after they first met. Gomez, who has lupus, nearly died after the transplant, undergoing a second emergency surgery to save her life. The women went public with the donor story after their recoveries had begun.

While the best friends — who referred to each other as "sis" — shared scar photos and praised one another's strength during the challenging time (they both experienced post-transplant depression), they at some point in late 2018 reportedly had a falling out. The rumor mill ran wild with speculation about why they severed ties, but neither spoke about it publicly. Because they were so close, the silence was deafening.

In 2021, it appeared that inroads were made. Raisa used social media to share about being an organ donor on World Kidney Day. While she didn't tag or mention Gomez, Gomez reshared it and thanked Raisa for "blessing her," saying she was "forever grateful."

Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you. https://t.co/qW5Xm7GJpY — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 12, 2021

And then, well, bam. Now they're making videos about BFFs and laughing about men as if the last four years didn't happen — and we are fully here for it.

Earlier this week, Raisa opened up to Yahoo Life about her health and wellness related to being an organ donor. She said her diet had to change after donating her kidney to Gomez, admitting it was a "very huge concern for me." Read the full interview here.