Selena Gomez Looks Beyond Happy at Cousin's Bachelorette Beach Party: Pics

Selena Gomez is enjoying some time at the beach!

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old singer threw her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon, a bachelorette party in Punta Mita, Mexico, ahead of her wedding later this summer. Gomez, who's DeLeon's maid of honor, looked happy and healthy in pics from the getaway.

In one shot posted on DeLeon's Instagram, Gomez and her cousin are giggling as the Dead Don't Die actress sports a purple-and-orange midi dress with a high slit.

"I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter [sic] (even the two pregnant ones that couldn’t attend)," DeLeon captioned the pics. "My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful."

DeLeon also shared a group shot of her bachelorette crew, with Gomez, who bought her cousin's wedding dress, opting for pink, fuzzy sandals, dark, high-waisted shorts, and a rainbow crop top as she stood alongside the other six ladies.

Another group shot showed the ladies rocking workout gear, helmets, goggles and bandannas while posing outside. "Play no games," DeLeon captioned the pics, which were likely taken after riding four wheelers.

Another attendee at the weekend's festivities was Theresa Marie Mingus, who used to be Gomez's assistant and one of her best friends.

Mingus, who founded the swimwear line Krahs, took to Instagram both from her personal and company accounts, to share shots from the vacay. In the pics, Gomez stuns in a sexy red one piece swimsuit from her friend's line.

