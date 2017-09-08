Selena Gomez Featured as a Woman Changing the World in ‘Time’ Magazine: ‘I Think Strength Is Being Vulnerable’

Selena Gomez is a woman changing the world! At least, according to Time magazine.

The 25-year-old pop star and actress is one of the many influential females featured in the magazine’s “Firsts” covers of “Women Who Are Changing the World.” Gomez landed a slot for being the first person to reach 100 million Instagram followers.

“Not really sure how I got so lucky @time but thank you for highlighting the power of what we can and will always strive to be. I believe in the goodness in the land of the living,” Gomez captioned her cover on Instagram. “I hope this is just the beginning of more change.”

In a video for the feature, the Disney alum got candid about her insecurities and how important it is for her to be honest with her many fans.

“Strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade. I think strength is being vulnerable,” she said. “It’s already difficult to get up every day and feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else.”

Gomez wants to be an example to her younger fan base, and tries to do that through her social media.

“I hope my fans learn that who they are is beautiful, how they can connect with people by sharing what they’re feeling,” she added. “It’s very personal to me.”

