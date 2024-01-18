Selena Gomez, David Henrie Set for ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Revival at Disney

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are returning to Waverly Place.

Disney Channel is looking at a revival of its comedy Wizards of Waverly Place, ordering a pilot for an updated take on the 2007-12 series. Gomez and Henrie will be executive producers of the project, with Henrie also attached as a series regular. Gomez will make a guest appearance in the pilot.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

More to come.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter