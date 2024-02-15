Selena Gomez Commented A Crying Emoji Under A Photo Of Taylor Swift With Her Friends At The Super Bowl, And It’s Got People Talking

Leyla Mohammed
·3 min read
By now, I’m sure you’ve seen that Taylor Swift — among tons of other A-Listers — was in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Three people watching an event from a private box, one holding a beverage, sharing a joyful moment
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Taylor obviously showed up in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — the team that ultimately took home the trophy for the second year in a row.

Taylor Swift stands with Travis Kelce and a player with text "Hardman 17" on a sports field. Kelce wears a cap and sports jersey
Michael Owens / Getty Images

And, of course, Taylor didn’t watch the game alone. She rocked up to her VIP suite with the likes of Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Lana Del Rey, all of whom she’s super close friends with.

Group of people cheering at an event, one person in a red tracksuit hugging another from behind
Rob Carr / Getty Images

Needless to say, it looked as though Taylor and her group had an absolute blast. At one point, the singer expertly chugged a beer when she was displayed on the big screen, and at the end of the game, she made her way onto the pitch rom-com style and gave Travis a passionate kiss in front of all the cameras.

Two people embracing and kissing surrounded by cameras and spectators
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

And afterwards, Taylor, Travis, and their friends and family celebrated the Chiefs’ win at Zouk nightclub in Vegas, with Taylor hard-launching him on her TikTok page as she documented their antics.

@taylorswift

accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life

♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Naturally, tons of photos of Taylor and her friends at the Super Bowl have since surfaced all over social media.

Group of people in a stadium box cheering, one woman points upwards, expressions of excitement
Harry How / Getty Images

And now, one particular picture is gaining widespread attention online after Taylor’s friend Selena Gomez left an eyebrow-raising comment under it.

Two women in elegant attire leaning close, engaged in a private conversation at a formal event
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Selena — who has shared a close friendship with Taylor for 15 years — did not attend the Super Bowl in Vegas, instead watching the game on TV. Taking to Instagram this week, she commented a crying emoji and a red heart under a photo that was captioned, “@taylorswift with her friends at the Super Bowl!”

Selena Gomez and an account named swiftutation have a brief exchange in the comments section of a social media post
@swiftuation / Via instagram.com

Selena’s comment sparked a mixed reaction online. On one hand, some fans said they felt that Selena was “trying to involve herself,” and criticized her for leaving the crying emoji.

Selena Gomez in a black blazer and white top, with long hair and gold earrings
Steve Granitz / Getty Images

However, others argued that Selena — who has previously labeled Taylor as her “only friend in the industry” — was simply “missing” Taylor and expressing her emotions.

Two women posing closely, one in a red embellished dress and the other in a black dress with gold accessories
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

“She’s sad because she’s not there... They genuinely are her friends too,” one person wrote, while someone else questioned, “She’s just missing her friend, what’s wrong w that?”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez on stage, wearing sequined outfits and smiling at each other
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

More on this