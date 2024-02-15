Selena Gomez Commented A Crying Emoji Under A Photo Of Taylor Swift With Her Friends At The Super Bowl, And It’s Got People Talking
By now, I’m sure you’ve seen that Taylor Swift — among tons of other A-Listers — was in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Taylor obviously showed up in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — the team that ultimately took home the trophy for the second year in a row.
And, of course, Taylor didn’t watch the game alone. She rocked up to her VIP suite with the likes of Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Lana Del Rey, all of whom she’s super close friends with.
Needless to say, it looked as though Taylor and her group had an absolute blast. At one point, the singer expertly chugged a beer when she was displayed on the big screen, and at the end of the game, she made her way onto the pitch rom-com style and gave Travis a passionate kiss in front of all the cameras.
And afterwards, Taylor, Travis, and their friends and family celebrated the Chiefs’ win at Zouk nightclub in Vegas, with Taylor hard-launching him on her TikTok page as she documented their antics.
accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life
Naturally, tons of photos of Taylor and her friends at the Super Bowl have since surfaced all over social media.
And now, one particular picture is gaining widespread attention online after Taylor’s friend Selena Gomez left an eyebrow-raising comment under it.
Selena — who has shared a close friendship with Taylor for 15 years — did not attend the Super Bowl in Vegas, instead watching the game on TV. Taking to Instagram this week, she commented a crying emoji and a red heart under a photo that was captioned, “@taylorswift with her friends at the Super Bowl!”
Selena’s comment sparked a mixed reaction online. On one hand, some fans said they felt that Selena was “trying to involve herself,” and criticized her for leaving the crying emoji.
However, others argued that Selena — who has previously labeled Taylor as her “only friend in the industry” — was simply “missing” Taylor and expressing her emotions.
“She’s sad because she’s not there... They genuinely are her friends too,” one person wrote, while someone else questioned, “She’s just missing her friend, what’s wrong w that?”
