Selena Gomez's Latest Instagrams Show She's Fine

From Cosmopolitan

On Thursday night, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dropped six new tracks full of emotional lyrics that seem to take aim at Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Bella Hadid.

The songs don't paint Selena in the best light (that is, of course, if they're about the singer to begin with). In one lyric from "Call Out My Name," Tesfaye suggests that he considered donating a kidney to Selena when she was in need of a transplant: "I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life."

Another lyric from the same song seems to call Selena out for using Tesfaye as a "pit stop" before getting back together with her chronically on-again, off-again love Justin Bieber: "Guess I was just another pit stop/'Til you made up your mind/You just wasted my time."

Selena hasn't responded directly to the songs (which, like, fair), but she has shown that she's moving on with her life, apparent diss tracks or no, with a series of new Instagram shots. In the pictures, Selena smiles and poses with Coach's new Parker bag (she has a partnership with the brand, so it's possible the posts were planned ahead of news of The Weeknd's new music).

Honestly, nothing says "I'm fine" better than a smile like this one:

Selena and Abel dated for 10 months in 2017, from roughly January until October of that year. Shortly after their split, she was again linked to Bieber.

