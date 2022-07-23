Fans speculate that Selena Gomez's 30th birthday post is a hint at Taylor Swift's next album

Selena Gomez rang in her 30th birthday with Taylor Swift by her side. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner)

Selena Gomez is ringing in her 30th birthday with her best friend, Taylor Swift .

The Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram on Friday to share two photos of herself posing at a table with her Grammy-winning BFF. Gomez wore a white dress while Swift sported a red one. In the photo, Swift holds up the number three.

The “Rare” singer captioned the photo, “30, nerdy and worthy.”

Gomez’s fans loved the pics of the duo. One commented, “Icons only,” while another added, “TAYLENA SUPREMACY.”

Of course, some fans couldn’t help but wonder if the birthday post was about more than just Gomez’s major milestone. Swift is currently in the middle of rerecording her previous albums following a dispute with her former record label, Big Machine . While she has already released “Taylor’s Versions” of second album Fearless and fourth album Red to great success , Swift has yet to reveal when her next one will drop — or which album that will be.

One commenter wondered whether Gomez clutching a purple napkin and Swift holding up three fingers could be a clue that Swift is next releasing her version of Speak Now, which is her third album and features purple imagery.

“Taylor is showing 3 fingers and Selena is grabbing a purple handkerchief, that means… speak now tv?,” they questioned. A follower added, “Her outfit gives me ‘Mean’ music video vibes,” referencing a song off the album.

Whether or not this post is a clue to upcoming work by Swift or not, it’s clear that the two stars — who first bonded in 2005 when they were both dating members of The Jonas Brothers — are always there for one another. In a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine , Swift said of her longtime pal, "I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Of Swift, Gomez told the outlet, “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”