Selections from what customers at A Great Notion are reading

"Giovanni’s Room," by James Baldwin

Every other week, we ask local bookstores what their customers have been picking up in the preceding month. Some of them will are best-seller lists, others are lists of some of the more interesting selections sold, but all of them are a representation of What Worcester's Reading. This week's featured store is A Great Notion.

"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store," by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

"Fourth Wing," by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled/Red Tower Books)

"The Dead Romantics," by Ashley Poston (Berkley)

"Too Late," by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

"The Covenant of Water," by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

"Giovanni’s Room," by James Baldwin (Vintage Books)

"The Midnight Library," by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

"All the Sinners Bleed," by S.A. Cosby (Flatiron Books)

"There There," by Tommy Orange (Vintage Books)

"We Are the Light," by Matthew Quick (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)

A Great Notion is a new and used bookstore located at 65 Southbridge St., Unit 101, Auburn. Visit them online at https://sites.google.com/view/agreatnotionbooks.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: What Worcester's Reading: A Great Notion