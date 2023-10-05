'Seinfeld's Jason Alexander talks shrinkage on '$100,000 Pyramid' and more from a night of celebrity game shows

It was another loaded night of celebrity game shows on Wednesday, one that included things like a Taylor Swift-themed puzzle on Wheel of Fortune, Kevin from The Office talking about his chili on Jeopardy! and George Costanza bringing up “shrinkage” on The $100,000 Pyramid.

Here’s a look at the highs and not-so-highs from last night’s four different network primetime celebrity game shows. (What are "too many adjectives," Ken?)

The $100,000 Pyramid

The first half of ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid featured celebrity contestants Rosie O’Donnell and Jason Alexander. At one point, the latter was teamed up with a non-celebrity contestant named LaVonn from Louisiana. One of their categories was called “Dry and Mighty,” where Alexander had to try and describe to LaVonn “reasons why some people avoid swimming.” The final word was “shrinkage,” which is no doubt a reference to one of the most popular and talked-about episodes from Alexander’s show Seinfeld, coming in season five and called “The Hamptons.”

Alexander attempted to describe the word as, “This is what you have when you’re… when you…” while holding up his fingers before LaVonn cut him off with the correct answer, “shrinkage.” That ended the round of words and began a round of applause and laughter. Especially from host Michael Strahan who ran around the stage laughing, eventually reciting one of Alexander’s famous lines from the Seinfeld episode, which also happens to be the…

Quip of the Night: “I was in the pool! I was in the pool!” Strahan shouted. To which Alexander replied, “I never thought that would be helpful to any part of humanity, but apparently… it happened.”

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Pyramid wasn't the only show with a famous sitcom character referencing a famous episode.

On Celebrity Jeopardy! the night’s three celebs included actors Brian Baumgartner, Lisa Ann Walter and Timothy Simons. At one point Baumgartner was discussing how he had been immortalized as a Jeopardy! clue, one that was, as he described it, “about chili.”

That’s in reference to an episode of Baumgartner's show The Office from season five, called “Casual Friday,” where his character, Kevin, spills a huge pot of his "famous" chili all over the floor and uses nearby binders to try and scoop it back in.

Baumgartner used his character’s forever association with chili and ended up putting out his own cookbook called Seriously Good Chili. He joked that he brought some for his fellow contestants, to which Jennings began saying "That could ..." and Walter jumped in with, "Backfire, literally.”

Also on Celebrity Jeopardy! was a funny moment with Simons who, after arriving on the final Daily Double of the game, decided he wanted to utter the famous words, “true Daily Double.” But once he found out what that actually meant — which is betting everything you have on the one question — it was a very quick backpedal for the former Veep star. And it’s a pretty safe bet that the moment is good enough to be the…

Clip of the Night:

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

With celebrity contestants Kel Mitchell, Kim Fields and Penn Jillette offering plenty for nostalgia-loving viewers of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, it was one particular Taylor Swift-themed puzzle that brought out a different kind of viewer: Swiftys.

But raising the bar for the night, literally and figuratively, was Jillette. And he’s the big…

Winner of the Night: Jillette cruised through the game and ended up making it to the Bonus Round for the night, where he easily guessed the final puzzle correctly and added $75,000 to his total. He ended up earning $133,200 for the University of Rochester and their research of Myotonic dystrophy, which is what Jillette’s friend — comedian Gilbert Godfried — died from.

But perhaps the real winners of the night were the viewers that got to witness Jillette make host Pat Sajak disappear, almost. After trading jokes back-and-forth about their heights — Sajak is 5’10” and Jillette is 6’6” — the pair ended up standing next to each other at the end with Jillette stepping up onto Sajak’s platform, adding even more height discrepancy between the duo and making for a great visual.

Penn Jillette and Pat Sajak on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. (ABC) (ABC)

Snake Oil

On the new Fox show, Snake Oil, where contestants team up with celebs to decipher between real and fake products, one item in particular stirred up quite the reaction. Making it the…

Loser of the Night: The Man Fork. This product was described by its owner, Brent, as being “designed to take bigger bites for men because we eat more food than women. It makes sense.” And that earned him some “boos” and eye rolls from the crowd. The fork is 40% larger than average forks and is indeed a real product, which NBA star Dwight Howard and his partner Tony guessed incorrectly.

When host David Spade asked later if the Man Fork was really only for men, Brent doubled down with an “Absolutely,” as did the crowd with their dislike of his product.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The $100,000 Pyramid air Wednesdays on ABC; Snake Oil airs Wednesdays on Fox.