‘Seinfeld’ Cast Members to Reunite for Texas Democratic Party Fundraiser

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Larry David — the stars and co-creator of “Seinfeld” — will reunite on Friday for a virtual fundraiser for the Texas Democratic Party.

The event is billed as a “Fundraiser About Something,” and the trio will be talking about their favorite “Seinfeld” episodes with host Seth Meyers.

“Texas is a battleground state, period,” Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and David said in a joint statement. “We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about something’ for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days.”

Reunion shows and table reads of old scripts have become a major part of the Democratic Party’s fundraising push in the final weeks of the campaign.

Louis-Dreyfus participated in a “Veep” reunion for the Wisconsin Democratic Party on Oct. 4. She also hosted one night of the national party’s virtual convention.

Other shows that have held or announced reunion fundraisers include “Happy Days,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Hamilton,” “The West Wing,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the film “Wet Hot American Summer.”

The cast of “The Princess Bride” raised a reported $4.3 million with a script reading for the Wisconsin Democratic Party last month.

The cast of “The Avengers” — including Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana — will join vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris for a fundraiser on Tuesday evening.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.