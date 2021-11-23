‘Seinfeld’ actor Lou Cutell dies at 91

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 18: Lou Cutell arrives at the Matt Leinart Foundation's 7th Annual "Celebrity Bowl" at Lucky Strike Bowling Alley on July 18, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Lou Cutell, a veteran actor whose career spanned several decades and included a memorable role on “Senfield,” died this week. He was 91.

News of the actor’s passing was shared on Facebook by friend and actor Mark Furman. No cause of death was given.

“After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home,” Furman wrote. “A film, theater, and character actor. Big Larry in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, A** Man in Seinfeld, Abe in Grey’s Anatomy S12, E4.”

“He took me to Lucille Ball’s house in 1986,” Furman added. “Rest in peace Lou.”

Cutell, perhaps best known for his role in “Seinfeld” episode “The Fusilli Jerry” as a proctologist with the job-specific vanity license plate “A—man,” got his first break in a production of the Broadway musical “The Young Abe Lincoln” in 1961.

Cutell first appeared on TV in a 1964 episode of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and went on to appear in a number of high-profile series like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,”“Barney Miller,” “Kojak” and “Alice” into the 2010s. His final role was an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2015.

Cutell later went on to appear in films like “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids,” “Wedding Crashers” and “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” as The Amazing Larry.

Cutell, a New York City native, was born Oct. 6, 1930.

———