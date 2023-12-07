Seibel Family Singers will celebrate 25 years with Christmas concert that almost couldn't happen

The 54-member Seibel family celebrates 25 years of its annual Christmas concert in 2023.

FOND DU LAC — This year marks the Seibel Family Singers' 25th anniversary of performing for family, friends and the Fond du Lac community.

The 54-member Seibel family will perform their annual Christmas concert Dec. 16 at the Fond du Lac High School Performing Arts Center, 801 Campus Drive. The first show will be at 1 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. show.

Admission is free, but tickets are required to control the flow of attendance, available at Reach Out Books and Solid Grounds Coffee Shoppe, 221 N. Peters Ave. They are limited to eight tickets per person, and any tickets that will not be used should be returned to the shop for redistribution.

Free-will donations accepted at the concert will benefit both a local charity and mission work in Haiti.

The concert tradition started in the Seibels' Rosendale home for family and friends, and has grown over the course of 25 years to larger venues to accommodate larger audiences. The past 12 years have been at the Fond du Lac High School PAC.

Audiences over the years have watched the family grow as well, first with Tom and Amy Seibel's 12 children, nine marriages and several grandchildren.

Amy Seibel said this year's concert almost didn't happen after someone stole $100,000 in sound and light equipment out of storage in July. However, she, the sound technician and the rest of the family were determined to keep the tradition going, and the community stepped up with a few extra sponsorships to put on this year's concert.

As such, the theme for this year's concert is "A Simple Seibel Christmas."

For more details and updates on the show, visit the Seibel Family Singers Facebook page.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Seibel Family Singers Christmas concert in Fond du Lac set for 2023