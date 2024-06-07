Seeking revenge, Xavien Howard texted boy sexual photos of his mother: court records

Former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard sent a boy sexually explicit content of his mother because she refused to get an abortion, a new court filing alleges.

The document, filed Thursday by attorneys Cam Justice and Adriana Alcalde in Broward Circuit Court, requested that the then-minor be permitted to sue Howard in an ongoing case related to the NFL free agent allegedly sharing sex videos without consent. Judge Keathan Frink has to rule on whether he will be added to the lawsuit.

In May 2023, a woman who dated Howard the year before sued the four-time Pro Bowler after she learned via Instagram that Howard took sexually explicit videos of her — and shared them with other people, according to the complaint. The woman who DMed her said Howard sent videos of him having sex with multiple women “to make her mad because she didn’t want to have sex with him.”

The woman suing appeared in some of the clips. In October 2022, her attorneys sent Howard a cease and desist letter, which demanded that he immediately stop sharing the explicit content with other people. Since the lawsuit was filed, Howard’s attorneys have tried to have the case thrown out multiple times, even citing that the woman previously asked him for a multi-million dollar payout.

In the Thursday filing, attorneys stated that Howard operated “by intimidation and force” and has engaged in “a similar pattern of conduct” with several people.

Howard’s attorney hasn’t responded to the Miami Herald’s request for comment as of Thursday night.

Cycle of toxic behavior?

The John Doe, who’s suing under a pseudonym because he was a minor at the time, is the son of a woman with whom Howard was in a relationship in Broward, according to the filing. When the boy’s mother got pregnant around September 2022, Howard demanded she have an abortion. She refused.

01 November 2023, Hesse, Frankfurt/Main: American Football: NFL, Before the season game Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins, Dolphins media roundtable. Cornerback Xavien Howard speaks at the press conference. Photo: Jürgen Kessler/dpa/Sipa USA

That’s when, attorneys allege, Howard “went on a warpath against her.” Seeking revenge, Howard texted the boy sexually explicit photos of his mother, “causing significant emotional distress,” the lawsuit states.

“This behavior is abhorrent, especially sending this to a child,” Alcalde told the Miami Herald.

Howard had the boy’s number because his mother would sometimes text the former Dolphins player from his phone, the documents say. When she noticed the explicit content, she deleted the messages, but her son uncovered them on his iCloud account.

“Howard’s conduct was outrageous, went beyond all boundaries of decency, and it is and was regarded as odious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community,” the filing says.

Attorneys Adriana Alcalde, left, and Cam Justice, right, speak to reporters about the ongoing lawsuit against former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Alcalde told the Miami Herald that the woman suing took legal action against Howard because she just wants to ensure that the sensitive content depicting her isn’t being shared with others.

“She doesn’t know how many people he sent this to,” Alcalde said. “We’d like to figure out if anyone else has received these images, these inappropriate images.”

Howard, who was released by the Dolphins in March with three years remaining on his $90 million contract, has a history of sex-related lawsuits, court records show. Since 2019, Howard has also faced a series of paternity, domestic violence and assault and battery cases in Broward civil court.

Last November, Howard was accused of knowingly giving a woman genital herpes. The woman dropped the suit. Brad Sohn, who represented Howard in that case, called the allegations a “fabricated lawsuit.”