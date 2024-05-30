Seeking that beer garden vibe in Nashville? Why these 10 breweries should do the trick this summer

From dive bars to rooftop bars to hotel bars — the choices on where to grab a drink in Nashville are infinite. Sure you can head to a sexy, hidden speakeasy or a bursting at the seams Lower Broadway bar, but on a night you want to simply slow down and enjoy a refreshing beer, basking in a relaxing ambiance, outdoor breweries are the way to go.

Plus, visiting breweries offers support to local, Music City brewers. No matter if you're getting together with friends for happy hour, meeting someone for date night or sipping solo, here are our picks for the perfect, outdoor breweries for the summer in Nashville.

Cheers!

East Nashville Beer Works

Location: 320 E. Trinity Lane, eastnashbeerworks.com

I know this brewery's family-friendly status is a detractor for some, but parents will love that their kids have so much room to roam. There's also plenty of room for your dogs to hang out, a playground area where theoretically the children are largely corralled and lots and lots of outdoor seating all over the property. There are pizzas and plenty of hot weather-friendly things to drink, including great fruited sours, a solid session IPA and a lovely pilsner made with Riverbend Malt. -Mackensy Lunsford

Monday Night Brewing

Location: 1308 Adams St.

Monday Night Brewing belongs to a chain but that doesn't take away from its allure. Opened at what was once a meat-packing facility, the space provides a truly unique atmosphere which feels cool and urban yet cozy. Their beer menu is great but even greater is the way they're organized by light and crisp, hoppy, dark, and sour — allowing even the most novice craft beer drinkers to select their drink of choice. - Diana Leyva

Bearded Iris

Locations: 101 Van Buren St., 4101 Charlotte Ave Suite 40, beardedirisbrewing.com

Both locations have great places to chill outdoors, but I prefer Germantown with its bier garden-style space. It's hard to argue with the essentially iconic Homestyle, but the Flamingo Road fruited sour is my usual order. You can also get Negronis and frozen margs here ― yes, please ― and if smash burgers are your thing you'll definitely have to stop by the on-site Cabin Attic Burgers truck. -Mackensy Lunsford

Jackalope Brewing Company

Location: 429B Houston St.

If you're looking for a fun yet laid back spot to grab a drink — Jackalope Brewing Company in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood is the way to go. The brewery provides a friendly atmosphere with their bright, colorful space, selection of board games and Trivia Tuesdays. Their food menu is small but make sure to check their Instagram for daily food trucks. - Diana Leyva

Honeytree Meadery

Location: 918 Woodland St., honeytreemeadery.com

Yes, it's a meadery, but this East Nashville spot also has one of the coolest outdoor spaces in town. To make its mead, Honeytree enlists more than 30 local bee colonies to help make its honey-based bevs, not all of which are sweet. The mead figures into pretty killer seasonal cocktails too. Behind the meadery, you'll find an oasis full of cool nooks, plants and a little stage for live music. You'll usually find Bad Luck Burger Club in front, making this a great place to while away a warm summer evening. -Mackensy Lunsford

Fat Bottom Brewing

Location: 800 44th Ave. N.

Stop by Fat Bottom Brewing and enjoy brews, a casual lunch and games on their perfectly manicured lawn, located in the Nations neighborhood. Of course, what would a Nashville locale be without live music? Fat Bottom regularly hosts events so check out their events calendar. No need to leave the kiddos at home, Fat Bottom is family friendly. - Diana Leyva

Tailgate Brewery Headquarters

Location: 7300 Charlotte Pike

Tailgate Brewery has numerous locations throughout Nashville and the Middle Tennessee area, but the headquarters location is without a doubt the brewery to visit if you want to catch the sun go down over Music City. They have a huge, outdoor patio plus a large projection screen. Not only do they have a vast array of beers, but they offer a lengthy menu featuring delicious bites like the Hot Honey Pizza (which is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy) and the Whipped Ricotta Pizza. - Diana Leyva

Southern Grist

Non-alcoholic beer available on tap at Southern Grist Brewing in Nashville , Tenn., Monday, March 6, 2023.

Location: 754 Douglas Ave. (east), 5012 Centennial Blvd. (west), southerngristbrewing.com

Though both locations have outdoor spaces, the taproom in The Nations has more room to spread out. It's also a little more family-friendly. While I'm not one to always drag my kid along to most of my brewery visits, there are times when it just works out that way, like when you're waiting for your Pepperfire order. On those occasions, chilling on the patio with a 'Mosa sour for me and a non-alcoholic berry-lavender soda creation for her hits the spot. Southern Grist's summer-friendly sours are among some of my favorites in town. -Mackensy Lunsford

Smith and Lentz

Location: 903 Main St., smithandlentz.com

I know we're talking about breweries here, and to be sure this one makes great beer. But I love this East Nashville spot's small but oh so well-chosen wine list and sometimes even actual honest-to-goodness dry ciders. Everyone should know by now that the pizza here is fantastic, with the spicy marg pie approaching perfection. Add the outdoor patio, strung with lights, dotted with umbrellas and with actual hard-topped shade covers, and you have a great place to hang out when the weather gets warm. -Mackensy Lunsford

The Pharmacy

Location: 731 Mcferrin Ave.

Ok, this one isn't an actual brewery. But we can't not include the patio at the Pharmacy. Not only is it spacious, comfortable and overall the ideal setting to enjoy a warm, Nashville evening, they also have a fantastic selection of craft beers plus the burgers are thick, juicy and packed with flavor. Bonus, their covered patio is dog friendly, so your four legged best friend is able to accompany you while you sip on your favorite pilsner. - Diana Leyva

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 10 best Nashville outdoor breweries, beer gardens to enjoy this summer