The Seed of the Sacred Fig: No wonder Iran wants to lock up this brilliant dissident director

Cannes has been gripped this year by a tale of nail-biting escape, featuring subterfuge, vengeful authorities, and clandestine treks through mountainous borderlands. And it has a juicy twist too: the whole thing took place off screen.

A few weeks ago, the dissident Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof was sentenced to eight years in prison, over his statements against the country’s brutal theocratic regime and the subversive content of his films, which remain banned in his homeland. But before he could be arrested, the 51-year-old secretly fled the country – arriving in the south of France a few days ago with his completed new feature, having stopped off en route in Germany to finish the edit.

After its premiere this evening, The Seed of the Sacred Fig was hailed as a late-breaking favourite for this year’s Palme d’Or – partly, of course, because of the exciting story surrounding it. But even if Rasoulof had arrived here on the 07.55 from Gatwick to Nice, it would be hard to imagine him leaving without a major prize.

The film itself is a mesmerisingly gripping and controlled parable-thriller in which the paranoia, misogyny and rage of the Iranian state are mapped seamlessly onto an ordinary family unit. Head of the household is Iman (Missagh Zareh), who works as an investigating judge – essentially, an obtainer of confessions and signer of sentences – for Tehran’s revolutionary court.

His wife Najmeh (Soheila Golestani) and their teenage daughters Rezvan (Mahsa Rostami) and Sana (Setareh Maleki) are all looking forward to the larger new house that comes with this public sector gig. But out in the street, the anti-government protests of 2021 and 2022 are ramping up, and Najmeh – who’s strict enough to bridle at her girls using nail polish – begins to fear that her husband’s role will turn them into targets.

Mohammad Rasoulof holding up pictures of cast members at the premiere of The Seed of the Sacred Fig at Cannes - ANDRE PAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Instead, though, a far more revealingly deadly shift occurs. As the girls watch mobile footage of marchers being beaten by the country’s security forces – Rasoulof uses genuine clips of this; scorching and raw against the slow burn of his drama – they come to realise their father is part of the problem, especially as work these days has him sentencing hundreds of protesters per shift.

Slowly but surely, their mother will recognise this too – though so acclimatised is she to her own oppression that she often still instinctively takes Iman’s side, even when it runs against her own interests. (Golestani, herself arrested in 2022 after participating in an anti-government protest, plays this repressed dilemma beautifully, as if Najmeh is undergoing a sort of internal moral tearing.)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

By the film’s electrically tense third hour, the seeds of unrest have started to germinate, and the sacred fig is throwing down its roots. Iman’s need for control brings the family to a remote country shack, where he plans to bring his daughters back into line. There’s an unlikely car chase, much anxiety over a missing gun, and a brilliantly staged Escherian pursuit through crumbling ruins. Rasoulof’s film allegorises the Iranian state as the ultimate bad dad who passes off control as love, and whose reckoning is now due. No wonder they wanted him locked up.

Cert tbc, 166 min. Screening at the Cannes Film Festival. A UK release has yet to be announced

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.