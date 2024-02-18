See All The Wildest Looks From The 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Celebrities showed up to the People’s Choice Awards’red carpet in their wildest and wackiest looks on Sunday night.

The awards show, hosted by “Barbie” star Simu Liu, was held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

Fans were invited to vote for their favorite nominee ahead of the awards show for trophies in 45 different categories. Admirers waited in anticipation to see not only which of their faves would win but if they would show up to accept the award in person.

See all of the best looks below:

Laverne Cox

Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Loni Love

Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Loni Love

Samantha Hanratty

MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Samantha Hanratty

Paige DeSorbo

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Paige DeSorbo

Emily Orozco

Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Emily Orozco

Zuri Hall

Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Sam Song Li

MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Sam Song Li

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Zanna Roberts Rassi

