See All The Wildest Looks From The 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet
Celebrities showed up to the People’s Choice Awards’red carpet in their wildest and wackiest looks on Sunday night.
The awards show, hosted by “Barbie” star Simu Liu, was held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.
Fans were invited to vote for their favorite nominee ahead of the awards show for trophies in 45 different categories. Admirers waited in anticipation to see not only which of their faves would win but if they would show up to accept the award in person.
See all of the best looks below:
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Loni Love
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Samantha Hanratty
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Paige DeSorbo
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Emily Orozco
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Zuri Hall
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Sam Song Li
Michael Buckner via Getty Images