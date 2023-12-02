See U2 Pay Tribute to Shane MacGowan With ‘A Rainy Day in Soho’ Performance

Opening Night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere - Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation

U2 paid tribute to the late Shane MacGowan with a rendition of the Pogues’ “A Rainy Day in Soho” Friday at the band’s latest gig at Las Vegas’ Sphere.

“Sing with us, for Shane McGowan,” Bono told the audience as the band delivered the somber, acoustic take on one of the Pogues frontman’s most essential songs.

Bono then altered the lyrics to acknowledge the passing of the Irish songwriting legend and punk singer. “McGowan’s song is never over, but we may never find out what it means,” Bono sang. “You’re the measure of my dreams.”

(Bono had previously performed the Poguetry in Motion track alongside Johnny Depp of all people at a 2018 concert celebrating MacGowan’s 60th birthday; MacGowan himself said that rendition was just “alright.”)

MacGowan died on Thursday at the age of 65. Following his death, the singer received tributes from Nick Cave, Flea, Irish President Michael Higgins, and Bruce Springsteen, who wrote of MacGowan, “His music is timeless and eternal. I don’t know about the rest of us, but they’ll be singing Shane’s songs 100 years from now.”

On Instagram, U2 remembered MacGowan with a sketch of the singer and the caption, “Shane MacGowan’s songs were perfect so he or we his fans didn’t have to be…”

