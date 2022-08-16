See the Sweet Way NeNe Leakes Honored Late Husband Gregg on His Birthday

NeNe Leakes is celebrating a bittersweet occasion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum honored her late husband Gregg Leakes with a touching Instagram birthday tribute, marking his first birthday since his death last fall.

"Missing the man that always had a plan," the Bravo star captioned a photo of the two of them on August 16.

"Today is a tough one," she continued. "Every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you'll be back."

NeNe—who has since found love with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh—concluded her post by writing, "I miss you everyday Gregg! HAPPY BIRTHDAY. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

Several Real Housewives stars showed their support for NeNe in the comments, including RHOA's Marlo Hampton who shared four red heart emojis. The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen also showed her love through emojis, posting two prayer hands and a heart.

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

The couple first tied the knot in 1997 but divorced in 2011. Fate would soon bring them together again, as they remarried two years later in 2013. And after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, Gregg passed away in September 2021.

Upon his death, a spokesperson told E! News in a statement on September 1, "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes."

The statement continued, "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.