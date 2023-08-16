See Soul Glo’s Raucous Rendition of System of a Down’s ‘Soil’

soulgloSOAD - Credit: Sounds of Saving

Soul Glo serve up a rendition of System of a Down’s “Soil” in the Philadelphia hardcore band’s installment of the “Song That Found Me At The Right Time” series.

The series, a partnership between 988 Suicide + Crisis Lifeline, features an artist covering a track that helped guide them through a difficult time. For Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan, that song is the System of a Down classic about that band coming to terms with a friend who died by suicide.

More from Rolling Stone

“I have a lot of feelings, a lot of ideas and reactions to the world around me, so I really needed an outlet growing up,” Jordan says.

“To be honest with you, art is the only thing that keeps my desire to be here – the next project. Being able to see the world through any given person’s eyes on, out of the 6 billion people that exist here, the fact that nobody is exactly the same. It’s one of the consistently unfolding beauties of life that really makes worth sticking around for. Everybody has their reason for continuing and I guess art is mine.”

Jordan added that Soul Glo chose “Soil” “chiefly, because it slaps.”

Chai, Xenia Rubinos, and Thao previously contributed covers to the “Song That Found Me At The Right Time” series. Soul Glo most recently released their acclaimed LP Diaspora Problems in 2022.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.