See Robert Downey Jr.'s Cheeky Birthday Message to Chris Evans

Thursday is Chris Evans' 38th birthday and his Avengers: Endgame co-star, Robert Downey Jr., found an especially clever way to honor the big day.

"Happy birthday to America's a**," the actor behind Iron Man wrote alongside a GIF of Evans in the latest MCU film. "The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans."

As fans know, in Endgame the superhero squad headed back in time to rescue the half of living creatures in the universe that were turned to dust by the villainous Thanos (Josh Brolin). Along the way, a running joke began about how Captain America's (Evans) derriere looked in one of his first superhero suits. Eventually, Cap actually has to fight his former self…and get a look at his own rear end, which is referenced in Downey Jr.'s post.

Evans soon responded with a crown and blue-heart emoji. Mark Ruffalo, aka The Incredible Hulk, also shared a touching birthday message for Evans, posting a photo of himself and the birthday boy on set and writing, "Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!"

Happy birthday to America's ass. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvanspic.twitter.com/iCFRSu0DIH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 13, 2019

Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans 🥳🎂 Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today! pic.twitter.com/WJT2kbudN5 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2019

Evans himself also decided to gift his fans something special on his birthday. In recent days, the leading man has been posting throwback headshots from his early days in acting. On Thursday, he posted one more featuring himself offering the camera an ice-cold stare while wearing a comfy tan collared Sean Jean top.

"Loving all the birthday wishes!!" he wrote. "This is my gift in return Last of the #TBT headshots This is the crown jewel In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit It's amazing I'm even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable."

Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return



Last of the #TBT headshots



This is the crown jewel



In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit



It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable pic.twitter.com/uMmaEHAygo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019

Happy Birthday, Chris!

