See 'The Princess Bride' on Valentine's Day at Whaling Museum: Things To Do

See ‘The Princess Bride’ at New Bedford Whaling Museum

Wuv, twue wuv is on hand at the Whaling Museum, 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford. They’ll be hosting “As You Wish,” a “Princess Bride” viewing party on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. Spend Valentine’s Day celebrating one of the great love stories of our time, with a screening of “The Princess Bride” and a reception. The guest with the cleverest themed outfit will win a pair of chalices for their own battle of wits. The chalices may be filled at the bar with the winners mocktail or cocktail of choice, courtesy of the museum. Tickets are $15 for members, and $30 for non-members. You don’t even need to pass through the Fire Swamp to get there. Find tickets online at http://tinyurl.com/3mt72tch.

Noir Nights at New Bedford Art Museum

Gumshoes and fatales, get ready for Noir Nights at the New Bedford Art Museum, 608 Pleasant St. This will be a five-month series featuring double-crossed schemes, dimly-lit alleys, and all the ennui you can ask for. Noir Nights kicks off with a cocktail reception and a screening of the classic “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) on Friday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. The cocktail hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m., with light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar with neo-noir cocktails. The film screening will be from 7 to 9 p.m. A subscription costs $120 for members, and $125 for non-members. The subscription includes all five film screenings, and a ticket to the opening cocktail reception. The other films in the series will be: “Mildred Pierce” (March 24); “The Postman Always Rings Twice” (April 14); “Sweet Smell of Success” (May 19); and “Body Heat” (June 9). For more information, and to subscribe, visit https://newbedfordart.org/noir-nights.

Buster Keaton stars in "The Navigator," which was directed by Keaton and Donald Crisp. The film will be screened at the Jane Pickens Theatre on Feb. 10, 2024, with live musical accompaniment by composer Jeff Rapsis.

See classic Buster Keaton comedy at Jane Pickens Theatre

Newport’s Jane Pickens Theatre, 49 Touro St., will be screening a classic Buster Keaton film on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 4:30 p.m. Keaton’s silent, nautical comedy “The Navigator” (1924), will be accompanied by live music, performed by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer who specializes in creating music for silent films. “The Navigator” is “a comedy that follows the adventures of wealthy nitwit Rollo Treadway (Keaton) and his pampered girlfriend, who find themselves adrift alone on a massive ocean liner” and forced to fend for themselves, according to a press release from Rapsis. He improvises the score in real time with the screening. Admission is $16 per person, and tickets are available at the door, or online at https://janepickens.com. To learn more about Rapsis, visit www.jeffrapsis.com.

Elevate your Friday: Special after hours at Whaling Museum bringing art, music and culture

Live music at Narrows Center for the Arts

The Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., Fall River, has a couple of concerts coming up.

On Friday, Feb. 9, from 8 to 10 p.m., see the Greg Abate Quartet. This high-energy jazz quartet features a mix of original songs and jazz standards. Tickets are $33 in advance and $36 the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. Find tickets online at http://tinyurl.com/4xzdhynr.

Colby James & The Ramblers will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 8 to 10 p.m. The opening act will be Greg Loftus. Tickets are $30 in advance and $33 on the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. Find tickets online at http://tinyurl.com/4kpdf385.

Art exhibit: Bristol CC's Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery hosts 'A Confluence of Place and Space'

Scarf making and earring classes at New Bedford Art Museum

Get crafty at New Bedford Art Museum, 608 Pleasant St. They’re offering a scarf making class on Tuesdays, from Feb. 6 to 27. Keep yourself warm this winter, or make a gift for someone you love! You’ll learn how to cast on, knit, purl, and cast off. Classes are held from 6 to 8 p.m.; the cost if $100 for members, and $110 for non-members. All materials are included, and this series is intended for guests 8 years and older. Register online at https://newbedfordart.org/scarf-making.

Or try your hand at crafting some earrings! Whether it’s for yourself or as a gift, you’ll be able to make a couple of pairs of French hook earrings, with an assortment of beads in different colors and sizes. This class will be held on Friday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., and is for guests age 14 and older. The cost is $81 for members, and $90 for non-members. All materials are included. Reserve your spot at https://newbedfordart.org/elegant-earrings.

What’s happening at the Swansea Free Public Library

The Swansea Free Public Library, 69 Main St., will be hosting “The Truth of Love in Anime,” an Anime Club event, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. They’ll be discussing romance as it is depicted in Japanese anime. There will be snacks to follow. This club is open to those from age 11 to 17. Contact Kaija at kgallucci@sailsnc.org with any questions.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., stop by for “Monster Squad: Creepy Kids.” This event is open for those age 6 to 12; snacks and crafts will follow. Email Kaija at kgallucci@sailsinc.org with any questions.

Craft, composting events at Tiverton Public Library

There will be a craft circle at the Tiverton Public Library, 34 Roosevelt Ave., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. This event will be held in the Community Room, and knitters, quilters, and crafters of all skill levels and experience are welcome. Crafters must bring their own equipment and supplies.

Learn about small scale household composting on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. with URI Master Gardener William Baddeley. For updates, follow the event page on Facebook.

The Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum, 396 County St., New Bedford.

Game night at Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum

Assemble your crew and bring your favorite games for game night at the Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum, 396 County St., New Bedford, on Thursday, Feb. 8. From 4 to 6 p.m., family-oriented games will be featured. Games for an older audience (21 and up), will be featured from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite board game, Magic deck, and beverages, although RJD asks for no Twister or red wine, please. The museum will provide classic board games and teammates as needed, as well as low-priced snacks for the evening. Admission to game night is free, as part of New Bedford’s AHA Night. For more information, visit rjdmuseum.org.

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Fall River Public Library

The Fall River Public LIbrary, 104 N. Main St., will be holding a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to noon. Year of the Dragon festivities will include: a shadow puppet presentation, a dragon craft, a raffle, and even a special surprise. This event is recommended for guests ages 4 and up. No registration is required.

Ryan Lee Crosby in concert at Tiverton Four Corners

Tiverton’s Four Corners Arts Center presents Ryan Lee Crosby in concert on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at The Meeting House, 3850 Main Rd. This guitar maven captures the power of delta blues in his performance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at FourCornersArts.org.

Learn about music with sound engineer from Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’

Susan Rogers, the sound engineer who worked for Prince at the height of his career (as well as David Byrne, Barenaked Ladies and more), presents a new look at what our favorite songs say about us. Our music tastes form over our lifetime, and are unique to each music lover. “Listening to Music: What the Music You Love Says About You” will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 3:30 p.m., at the Performing Arts Center, 95 Southern Eagle Cartway, Brewster. Presented by Arts Empowering Life, this event is free for everyone, and you don’t need to attend in person: it will also be live streamed. The live stream link is: https://performingartscentercapecod.org/listening-to-music. For more information, visit https://performingartscentercapecod.org.

Super Bowl Walk in Westport

The Westport Land Conservation Trust will be holding their annual Super Bowl walk on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. Before the big game, get outside and enjoy the outdoors. This hike will explore the newly preserved Wings Brook portion of the east branch watershed. It’s just over three miles, and is not recommended for small children. Meet at Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery, 417 Hixbridge Rd., where a bus will bring you to the start of the walk. Arrive at the winery by 10:30 a.m.; if you miss the last bus, WLCT cannot accommodate you. Wear sturdy footwear. Trails could be icy, snowy or muddy, with a steep incline. No dogs are allowed on this walk. Bathrooms will be available at the end of the walk. The cost is $10 per person, and registration is required. Guests will receive an email containing details the day before the event. Reservations are non-refundable, except in the event that the walk is canceled. Register on Eventbrite at http://tinyurl.com/mrk327x5.

The Art of Words at Plymouth Center for the Arts

Leave the prose at home for this one. “Poetry: The Art of Words” is a poetry series featuring both local and regional poets, held at Plymouth Center for Arts, 11 North St. The next event will be on Sunday, Feb. 11, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., with featured poets Wendy Drexler and Glyn Dowden. In addition to scheduled speakers, there will be an open mic for others who would like to read. Just look for the sign-up sheet when you arrive. Donations are appreciated; this event is free and open to the public.

Zen gardens at Somerset Public Library

Create calming patterns and nature scenes with zen gardens at the Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St. Stop by on Monday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. This event is funded by Friends of the Somerset Public Library, and is for guests age 10 and older. Zen gardens are for use at the library, and are not for taking home. Registration is required at www.somersetpubliclibrary.org.

