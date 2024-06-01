See photos from the opening weekend of the Wichita Riverfest ⛅

The annual Wichita Riverfest kicked off on Friday.

Enjoy these photos from the weekend, by Eagle staffer Mia Hennen:

Volunteers on the Windwagon wave to the crowd of lining downtown Wichita on Friday at the start of the Star Lumber Sundown Parade The parade began on Main and ended on Market.

Before the start of the Star Lumber Sundown Parade, children stand and watch as the Wichita Police Department motorcycle unit get in position to lead the parade on Friday.

Riverfest volunteers and members walk down Main during the Star Lumber Sundown Parade on the first night of Riverfest.

A participant in the Star Lumber Sundown Parade calls to the crowd on Market. The parade was one of several events to help kick off the start of the nine-day Riverfest.

A member of the Wichita Police Department motorcycle unit pauses to high-five attendees on Market.

Celeste Racette, a member of the Wichita chapter of Sister Cities, rides down Main on a bike during the start of the the Riverfest Sundown Parade on Friday.

Two Riverfest attendees pose at the Star Lumber Sundown Parade.

Shane Gerber, senior director of finance at Lange Real Estate, creates bubbles at the Star Lumber Sundown Parade on Friday.

Members of the Wichita Police Department motorcycle unit drive in circles before the start of the Star Lumber Sundown Parade. The parade helped kick off the start of the nine-day Riverfest on Friday.

Fidelity Bank River Run participants walk down Main at the beginning of the Star Lumber Sundown Parade on May 31. The parade was one of the events to kick off the first day of Riverfest.

Two Riverfest attendees watch the Star Lumber Sundown Parade on the first day of Riverfest.

Riverfest volunteers wave to the crowd lined up and down Main during the Star Lumber Sundown Parade on the first night of the nine-day festival.

Riverfest attendees sing along and dance with Tag Team during the hip-hop duo’s performance Friday in Kennedy Plaza.

A Riverfest attendee holds up a curly fry loaf and chicken on a stick from Tad’s Chicken-on-a-Stick. Tad’s was one of several local businesses to serve food at the nine-day festival.

A Riverfest attendee poses for a photo during a concert Friday by Tag Team, a hip-hop duo. The concert was one of the last events of the evening before the festival shut down early due to possible bad weather.

Riverfest attendees sing along with Tag Team during “Oweeo.” The hip-hop duo played other hit songs, such as “Whoomp! (There It Is).”

A Riverfest attendee eats chicken on a stick from Chan’s Concessions. The food vendor served various Asian meals and snacks.

Riverfest attendees walk around Century II on the first night of the nine-day festival.

The nine-day festival runs through June 8. Here’s the daily schedule of events.

