See Philip Seymour Hoffman's son in the first trailer for 'Licorice Pizza'

During his lifetime, Philip Seymour Hoffman forged an artistic alliance with director Paul Thomas Anderson that spanned 16 years and five major motion pictures, bookended by 1996's Hard Eight and 2012's The Master. Now, the late actor's son, Cooper Hoffman, is continuing that alliance in the filmmaker's latest film, Licorice Pizza. The younger Hoffman stars alongside singer Alana Haim in Anderson's eagerly-anticipated 1970s period piece, which just dropped its first trailer. (Watch the trailer above.)

Written and directed by Anderson, the film returns to the same San Fernando Valley setting featured in Boogie Nights — the beloved 1997 film about the '70s L.A. porn industry that first catapulted both him and Hoffman into the spotlight. (Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.) Licorice Pizza also appears to be a movie about moviemaking... albeit not the X-rated variety. Instead, it depicts the high school romance that flowers between teen actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana Kane (Haim) and all the pitfalls that confront them on their road to happily ever after.

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman star in Licorice Pizza. (Photo: Courtesy MGM)

Surrounding the two young stars are a galaxy of more established performers, including Anderson's real-life partner, Maya Rudolph; cult singer and actor Tom Waits; Oscar-winner Sean Penn; and Bradley Cooper as Jon Peters — the big-time Hollywood producer and one-time boyfriend of Barbra Streisand. In what's surely an intentional coincidence, Peters produced Streisand's 1976 version of A Star is Born, which Cooper drew on for his own 2018 adaptation. (Funnily enough, Streisand recently criticized Cooper's film as being too similar to her movie.)

Hoffman isn't the only young actor getting into the family business this year. Michael Gandolfini is playing the young Tony Soprano in David Chase's prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, reprising a role that his father, James Gandolfini, made famous. And Penn recently directed both of his kids — Dylan and Hopper Penn — in the drama Flag Day. "I felt I should be calling Child Protective Services on myself a few times!" he joked to Yahoo Entertainment about the experience.

On Twitter, fans of both Anderson and Hoffman appreciated the handoff from father to son.

Cooper Hoffman, now starring in PTA’s movie, years ago, with dad pic.twitter.com/IrFX4qekSY — David Poland (@DavidPoland) September 27, 2021

The fact that Cooper Hoffman looks just like his dad… 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😭 #LicoricePizza — Jeff of ⊃∪∩⪽ 🪐🪱🚀 (@starwart1) September 27, 2021

Bring on the Cooper Hoffman/Michael Gandolfini buddy movie, please. — Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) September 27, 2021

Cooper Hoffman is gonna be a star.



His dad would be so proud. 🥲 https://t.co/9UXZ6T9kjQ — JeffMovieMan #SaveNimona #AnselElgortIsACreep (@JeffMovieMan) September 27, 2021

Extremely excited to see LICORICE PIZZA and it will be thrilling to see Cooper Hoffman’s debut but I can’t imagine the weight it will bring to my heart since I know I’ll constantly be reminded that his father isn’t here anymore. — Xanadu Truther (@bronco7732) September 20, 2021

Licorice Pizza premieres Nov. 26 in theaters