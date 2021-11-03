Macaulay Culkin, is that you? See the 'Home Alone' actor work the runway at the Gucci Love Parade

Macaulay Culkin… Is that you?!

Fans were elated on Tuesday night when the Home Alone and American Horror Story star strutted down the runway in the Gucci Love Parade show on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Culkin, 41, wowed the crowd in a Hawaiian-print short, shiny printed jacket, pleated khaki pants with a signature Gucci belt, studded black shoes and sporty orange shades.

Of course, the actor was far from the only celebrity walking the runway, which debuted the brand's latest designs and payed homage to Hollywood glamour. Culkin joined the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto (who stars in the upcoming House of Gucci film), Phoebe Bridgers and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee — all of whom worked their skills in larger-than-life textures and 1970s-inspired prints.

Macaulay Culkin works the sidewalk at the Gucci Love Parade. (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jared Leto walks in the Gucci Love Parade. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Jodie Turner-Smith on the Gucci Love Parade runway. (Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Those in attendance were equally as impressive.

According to reports, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, James Corden, Vanessa Bryant, Diane Keaton, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek and Serena Williams also attended the star-studded event.

For Culkin, the accomplishment seemed to be the cherry on top of a life-changing 2021.

Earlier this year, he welcomed a baby with fellow former child star, Brenda Song. Their daughter, Dakota, was named in honor of Culkin’s late sister. While Culkin is notoriously tight-lipped about his private life, in a February 2020 cover story with Esquire he opened up about trying for a baby with Song.

"We practice a lot,” he said at the time. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

His role in the latest American Horror Story, which premiered in August, marked a major return to acting after he largely retired at age 14.