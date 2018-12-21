See Jessica Alba, Denise Richards, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and More Celebs' Cute Family Holiday Cards

It’s holiday-card season, and these celebs aren’t messing around.

Take Jessica Alba, whose seasonally appropriate 2018 photo shoot came with one adorable new addition: son Hayes Alba, 10 months, who joined the actress, husband Cash Warren and their daughters Haven Garner, 7, and Honor Marie, 10, for their Shutterfly-designed greeting.

“We like to have the family in front of the fireplace, wearing matching pajamas,” Alba, 37, told PEOPLE about being “a creature of habit” when it comes to her loved ones’ holiday card. “We kind of do the same thing every year, except this is our first year we’re a family of five.”

For Denise Richards‘ card, she posed with her new husband Aaron Phypers and her three daughters — Eloise Joni, 7, Lola Rose, 13, and Sam, 14 — for their first holiday card together, following the couple’s September wedding.

“I’m loving Aaron and my first holiday card this year!” Richards, 47, captioned the beachside snapshot, shouting out Simply to Impress and complimenting their “amazing designs.”

Kyle Richards‘ annual card saw husband Mauricio Umansky and their three daughters — Portia, 10, Sophia, 18, and Alexia, 22, plus Kyle’s daughter Farrah, 30 — don dark jeans and light-colored tops, while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opted for a long-sleeved gold blouse.

“So happy with our 2018 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!” Kyle, 49, captioned her ad post. “With all their gorgeous designs, it was easy to find the right style for my family.”

More Simply to Impress fans? Tori Spelling, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Kendra Wilkinson! The former posed with husband Dean McDermott and their kids — sons Beau Dean, 21 months, Finn Davey, 6, and Liam Aaron, 11, plus daughters Hattie Margaret, 7, and Stella Doreen, 10 — in coordinating pink-and-green ensembles.

“Could this be any cuter? I am SO excited to send out our fab 2018 holiday cards!” Spelling, 45, captioned her photo of the sweet family of seven.

It’s Cairo Tiahna‘s first Christmas season! Mowry-Hardrict’s 6-month-old baby girl joined her actress mom, dad Cory Hardrict and 7-year-old big brother Cree Taylor for their family holiday card photo.

“It wouldn’t be Christmas time without holiday cards,” wrote Mowry-Hardrict, 40, sharing that she, like Richards, used Simply to Impress to design the card.

The stars of Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross‘ card (aside from their precious pup Alabama) were their daughter Jagger Snow, 3, and Simpson Ross’ 10-year-old son Bronx Mowgli from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz.

“So excited to show you our 2018 holiday card!” wrote the mother of two, 34. “Thank you, @simplytoimpress! They have the most unique, high quality cards. With our busy schedules I love how easy the card was to make and how FAST it was delivered.”

Wilkinson, 33, snuggled close to daughter Alijah Mary, 4½, and son Hank Randall IV, 9, for an outdoor photograph that covered a card reading, “All You Need is Love!”

The Girls Next Door alum captioned her post, “This is a very special holiday season for my kids and I. We couldn’t be more excited to send out our 2018 holiday card! @simplytoimpress continues to be my fav place for holiday cards, and their designs are better than ever.”

Another baby girl who’s celebrating her first Christmas? Jillian Harris‘ 9-week-old daughter Annie, who joined the former Bachelorette, dad Justin Pasutto, big brother Leo George, 2, and the family pup Nacho Cilantro for their yuletide photo shoot.

“Every year I love our @minted holiday cards more and more!” wrote Harris, 38, sharing a snapshot of herself holding up the card that featured her entire brood posing in front of snow-covered trees. “I love getting our cards from Minted, they are completely customizable (and ridiculously cute!).”