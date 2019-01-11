See Inside Shonda Rhimes' Stunning L.A. Mansion that She Once Called 'Ugly' and 'Wrong'

When Shonda Rhimes first saw the L.A. mansion she now calls home, she thought it was an eyesore.

“Six years ago, standing on the curb, a baby on each hip, a ten-year-old by my side, in the shade of a for sale sign, all I could think was: What an ugly, wrong house,” Rhimes writes in Architectural Digest‘s February issue, where she shows off the now-stunning property.

A sprawling 8,400 square feet and the color of “pea soup,” the home featured quirky ceilings and two separate design styles, almost as if it had been split in half, she says. Still, she was drawn to it.

“As someone who spends most of her days crafting stories for television (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, etc.), I can only explain it like this: The house felt like … good story,” she writes. “And every inch of me wanted to write it.”

So she bought the house and teamed up with designer Michael S. Smith, who decorated the Obama’s private quarters in the White House.

Rhimes and Smith began with the exterior. They returned it to its original stone facade, replaced the wooden front door with a glass one, and “blew out the roof of the first floor loggia” to create more natural light in the home with two glass-and-iron doors that open onto a patio.

