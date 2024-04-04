'The Masked Singer' reveals the Lizard's identity. Find out who the celeb is

“The Masked Singer” Season 11 is bringing the fun and unexpected with a new group of celebrity contestants.

After Ne-Yo’s Cow took home the Golden Mask trophy last season, the latest contestants and their outlandish costumes are singing their hearts out for a chance to with the champion title.

Season 11 of “The Masked Singer” consists of Rita Ora, who joined the panelists desk and replaced Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke. Nick Cannon returns as host.

This season’s themed episodes are just as exciting and include “Wizard of Oz,” in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the classic film, “Transformer,” as the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary, and special musical anthology episodes including “Billy Joel Night,” “Queen Night,” “Girl Groups,” “Soundtrack of my Life,” “TV Theme Night,” and “Shower Anthems.”

As the season progresses, TODAY.com will be updating this article every week with the latest celebrity to be unmasked.

See below for every celebrity revealed on Season 11 of “The Masked Singer.”

Who was the latest celebrity eliminated?

The Lizard in Episode 5

Lizard is competing on Season 11 of

Who was under the mask? Sisqó

The Lizard was eliminated halfway through the episode. In their final guesses, Ora correctly guessed it was the “Thong Song” singer and Thick agreed. Other names that panelists guessed included Ray J, D’Angelo and Michael Bivins.

“My family loves the show and every time we saw a season, everybody would always say, ‘Hey, that’s got to be Sisqó,” the artist said about why he did the show. “When I got an opportunity to do it, I seized it and it’s been really fun.”

The Lizard, he said, had to embody the spirit of the Dragon, which is commonly known as his nickname.

Who are the new contestants?

Ten new contestants — and some wild cards — form part of the latest season. The new season premiered on March 6, with a surprise unveiling.

The Book was the last performer of the episode, singing “So Sick” by Ne-Yo. But before the panelists could guess who was under the mask, Book unmasked himself to be Kevin Hart.

“This is a prank!” Hart shouted. “You had no idea. You had no idea that I’m coming here, Nick. And guess what, Nick? Guess what? It’s nothing you can do about it!”

See who has officially been announced below. TODAY.com will be updating this post with the new costumes and after the unmaskings.

Book in Episode 1

Book is competing on Season 11 of

Who was under the mask? Kevin Hart

Hart surprised the judges when he decided to unmask himself before the judges got a chance to guess who he was. However, it was pretty easy to guess who was under the ask.

Afghan House in Episode 2

Afghan Hound. (Michael Becker / FOX)

Who was under the mask? Savannah Chrisley

Chrisley told TODAY.com that she was hesitant to do the show but then took the chance to have fun.

“When the opportunity came my way, I at first hesitated. But then I was like, ‘You know what, this is my ‘Yes’ time! Stop saying no to things because you’re uncomfortable and say yes because you’re uncomfortable,” she explained. “And also I just knew that my parents would be able to watch this. So they would get to still be a part of our journey and life. So that’s the main driving force behind me saying yes.”

Spaghetti and Meatballs in Episode 3

Spaghetti and Meatballs on

Who was under the mask? Joe Bastianich

On the March 20 episode, the panelists guessed that it was Stanley Tucci, Guy Fieri, Gordon Ramsay or Bobby Flay — and they were all wrong.

The “Master Chef” star, who performed “Only the Good Die Young” by Billy Joel, stumped the panelists when he was unmasked. He told the audience that “singing is a passion for me” and thanked everyone who let him perform and be a part of the show.

“Thanks for everyone who has supported me in my music,” he said.

Wildcard Lion in Episode 4

The Lion (Michael Becker / FOX)

Who was under the mask? Billy Bush

All the panelists guessed incorrectly, believing it was either Andy Cohen, Seth Meyers, Anderson Cooper or Ryan Seacrest.

“Jenny, you should’ve known that,” said Ora, to which McCarthy-Wahlberg said, “I should’ve known that.”

“I’ve interviewed everybody,” Bush said, with McCarthy-Wahlberg adding, “Billy, I had no idea you sing like this.”

Bush replied, “Im not a great singer... If you can’t get them with the lips, get them with the hips.”

Goldfish

Goldfish is competing on Season 11 of

Gumball

Gumball is competing on Season 11 of

Ugly Sweater

Ugly Sweater is competing on Season 11 of

Starfish

Starfish is competing on Season 11 of

Lovebir (Michael Becker / FOX)

Lovebird

Cleocatra

Cleocatra (Michael Becker / FOX)

The Beets

The Beets (Michael Becker / FOX)

Clock

The Clock on

Poodle Moth

The Poodle Moth on

