See Ed Sheeran Join the Darkness Onstage for ‘Love Is Only a Feeling’ in London

The Darkness Perform At The Roundhouse - Credit: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran was a surprise guest at the Darkness’ Saturday night show in London, serving as both an unannounced opening act before joining the pop-metal band onstage to perform their “Love Is Only a Feeling.”

The British singer-songwriter has long been a fan of the Darkness, even recruiting them to be his opening act during his Divide Tour in 2019. On Saturday, during his unannounced six-song opening set, Sheeran reiterated his love for the Justin Hawkins-fronted act, saying he bought their 2003 debut LP Permission to Land when he was 13 years old (via Blabbermouth) and his “dream” was to open for the band.

More from Rolling Stone

“It was always my ambition to be onstage with them one day,” Sheeran said before quipping to the likely confused audience, “Check me out on MySpace… I hope you like it… If you don’t, it’s only half an hour.”

Sheeran’s surprise six-song set included his hits “Bad Habits,” “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud” and a mash-up of his “Don’t” with Blackstreet’s “No Diggity.”

During the Darkness’ headlining set, Sheeran reemerged to fulfill his lifelong dream of performing with the band onstage, joining them for “Love Is Only a Feeling”:

As NME notes, in the recently released documentary Welcome to the Darkness, Sheeran is among the high profile fans of the band to sing their praises on-screen.

Best of Rolling Stone