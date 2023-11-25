See decorative floats and bright lights at these North Jersey holiday parades

One of the most magical things as a child is getting bundled up on a cold winter night and settling down on the local streets for the annual holiday parade. The decorative floats, the bright lights adorning community vehicles and local bands playing all of the holiday classics are all staples of the holiday season in North Jersey.

This season, there are plenty of local holiday parades taking place across our region. If you're still deciding which one to see this hear, here's a look at the parades taking place:

Nov. 25

A two-mile parade featuring more than 200 decorated fire trucks from the tri-state area, as well as decorated holiday floats. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Azalea Avenue.

Santa Claus and friends will travel through the streets of North Arlington, ending at the Legion Place Firehouse for photos. The parade begins at 9 a.m.

The event will feature the Grand Marshall, the Rutherford Volunteer First-Aid Ambulance Corps and Santa, and will be followed by the holiday village and tree lighting. The parade starts at 4 p.m. at the corner of Union Avenue and Santiago Avenue.

The parade will include themed floats by local organizations, bands playing live music and other community groups marching. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Spring Street.

Scenes from Woodland Park's holiday parade.

The event is cohosted by the Totowa, West Paterson and Little Falls Fire Department, and the parade will run through all three towns. The parade begins at 5 p.m. at Passaic Valley High School.

The event will feature decorative floats and vehicles. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the Upper Plane Street Parking Lot at 916 Main Street, and will end at Santa Land at 124 North Main Street.

Nov. 26

Presented by Denville's Recreation Department, the parade officially welcomes Santa to his Denville holiday residence at Denville's Santa Land. The parade begins at 2 p.m. and will run down Broadway in downtown Denville.

Dec. 1

Santa will ride down the streets of Hawthorne, and there will be giveaways, light-up necklaces, holiday treats and ornaments followed by the tree lighting ceremony. The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Vreeland Avenue by Hawthorne High School.

Dec. 2

The theme of this year's events is Santa's Elves. There will be pre-show crafts and performances, collectible ornament sales, the annual parade featuring Santa and a tree lighting ceremony. The pre-show events begin at 5 p.m., and the parade begins at 6 p.m. at Roosevelt Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

The Ramsey Home for the Holidays Parade heads along East Main Street on Friday December 4, 2021. Santa waves from his motorcycle.

In addition to a parade with decorated floats, lights and marching bands, there will be food trucks and music at Ramsey Fire Department headquarters on South Island Avenue. Refreshments begin at 4 p.m., and the parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street.

Dec. 3

The parade will feature decorative floats, vehicles and local organizations marching down the streets of Mahwah. The event will be followed by the tree lighting, pictures with Santa, holiday music, food trucks and hot chocolate. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. at Mahwah Fire Company 2 at 60 Island Road, and will run to Mahwah Fire Company 1 at 100 Miller Road.

Fair Lawn Emergency Services will escort Santa down Fair Lawn Avenue to help with the official Town Hall holiday lighting. There will also be a holiday marketplace featuring local artists and small businesses. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at Fair Lawn Avenue and Pollitt Drive, ending at the Municipal Building at 8-01 Fair Lawn Ave.

The event will feature decorative floats and vehicles covered in holiday lights, and will be followed by a tree lighting, photos with Santa and refreshments. The parade begins at 5 p.m. on Allen Street and College Road.

Dec. 17

The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse, 238 W. Clinton Avenue.

Hosting a holiday parade in North Jersey, or know of one in your town that isn't on this list? Send it to MMcGay@gannett.com so we can add it.

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay , on X @maddiemcgayy , and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ holiday parades: See decorative floats and bright lights