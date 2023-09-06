See Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista reunite in their 50s for 'The Super Models' series

The Super Models throws it back to the days when models ruled much more than the runway. (Apple TV+)

They're back — with style, of course.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington have returned to star in a new, four-part docuseries about the profound changes they ushered into the modeling industry in the '90s.

Apple TV+ dropped the first trailer for The Super Models, which is directed by Roger Ross Williams (Love to Love You, Donna Summer) and Larissa Bills (Disney's On Point), and teases an inside look at what made the women more than fashion icons at a time when models stuck to modeling, silent and coldly beautiful. It's only fitting that the series is produced by its formidable stars, who carved a path from the runway to the boardroom to the cultural conscious.

They became so much more than colleagues.

"They're my sisters," Campbell says in one scene.

In another, the women reassemble for what Turlington says is "the first time in our 50s."

The images that resulted — because of course they took photos — are featured in the annual, famed September issue of Vogue magazine. In the accompanying interview, by Sally Singer, Turlington comments on the fact that the women were included in the production process. "Why shouldn't we have some control over our own story?" she asks.

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell reunite to cover the latest edition of Vogue magazine. (Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue)

Their recollections in the doc include looking back at more than what occurred on the runway.

Evangelista says she was instructed to lose five pounds.

Meanwhile, Campbell says she was invited to do the fashion shows, but not always the more lucrative ads.

"I wasn't gonna be bullied for the color of my skin," Campbell says.

Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington kick with fashion editor Polly Mellen at the the Plaza Hotel in New York City in the models' heyday. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

She also talks about getting what turned out to be a pivotal phone call from singer George Michael wanting the supermodels to star in his video for "Freedom! '90," and how it changed everything.

The Super Models premieres Wednesday, Sept. 20 on Apple TV+.