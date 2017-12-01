See Channing Tatum skivvy-dancing in this 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' behind-the-scenes clip (exclusive)

From Step Up to Magic Mike, Channing Tatum never misses an opportunity to shake his groove thang in various states of dress… and undress. So it’s no surprise that director Matthew Vaughn took advantage of the actor’s propensity for dirty dancing when Tatum showed up to shoot his role as Tequila in the hit sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. In the film, Tequila does a hallway barnstormer of a dance, clad in tight-blue skivvies while Merlin (Mark Strong) and Ginger Ale (Halle Berry) look on, alternately confounded and intrigued by what they’re seeing. “Just about in every movie, someone asks me to get drunk or get all hopped up on some drugs and dance around,” Tatum remarks in this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from The Golden Circle Blu-ray, which hits shelves on Dec. 12. “I’m somehow in some weird underwear thing with the cowboy hat and boots on. That’s where I like to be really!” (Watch the clip above.)

Boot-scooting Channing Tatum shows his stuff. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Tatum’s willingness to be goofy fits in with Vaughn’s stated desire to get his American cast members to dial their energy up, while asking the English actors to tone things down. “The Americans do look like their doing nothing sometimes, while the English actors you can definitely know they’re doing a performance,” he explains. The director confesses that he was so impressed by Tatum’s flamboyant dance moves, he’s already thinking of ways to bring Tequila back for another Kingsman adventure. Cue up “Pony”!

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is available now on digital on Movies Anywhere and will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on Dec. 12.

