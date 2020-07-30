See Blue Ivy Carter's Adorable Cameo in Beyoncé's Black Is King Trailer

Beyoncé dropped a new trailer for Black Is King, and fans spotted a familiar face in the teaser.

Blue Ivy Carter made a quick cameo at one point in the video, released Wednesday, July 29. The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was spotted smiling while wearing a white dress and pearls.

Bey and Jay's firstborn has starred in their projects before. For instance, she appeared in the music videos for "Spirit" and "Formation" and rapped on a 4:44 bonus track. She also won a BET Award and landed on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for her work on "Brown Skin Girl."

Blue Ivy isn't the only star set to appear in Black Is King. As E! News previously reported, Jay-Z, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech are expected to, as well.

Black Is King is set to be released on Disney+ July 31. According to the streaming platform, "This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns." As fans will recall, Queen Bey played Nala in the 2019 remake and released The Lion King: The Gift.

"The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity," Disney+ stated on its website. "The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."

In a post shared to Instagram last month, Beyoncé called Black Is King a "labor of love."

"It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year," she wrote at the time. "I've given it my all and now it's yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose."

Beyoncé wrote about how "the events of 2020 have made the film's vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey."

"We are all in search of safety and light," the Grammy winner continued. "Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I've felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge."