See Billy Joel and Sting Perform the Police’s ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ at Co-Headlining Gig

Billy Joel and Sting perform in concert at Raymond James Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. - Credit: Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel and Sting kicked off their One Night Only slate of co-headlining summer shows Saturday with a gig in Tampa Bay, with both artists popping up during the other’s set to help sing one of their classic songs.

Joel introduced Sting’s set at Raymond James Stadium, telling the audience, “I saw this guy when he came with his band to the States, and I was blown away. This was the late-Seventies. I thought he was great then, and I think he’s great now. He’s one of my favorite musicians of all-time.”

Sting’s set then opened with a rendition of the Police’s “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” with Joel sticking around to help sing it.

During Joel’s set, Sting appeared onstage to take the lead on “Big Man on Mulberry Street”:

Currently, Joel and Sting will perform four more co-headlining shows together this year, including gigs in San Diego, St. Louis, San Antonio and Las Vegas. Joel also has a pair of stadium shows booked with Stevie Nicks in Arlington, Texas and Chicago, plus his first-ever co-headlining show with Rod Stewart on September 13 in Cleveland. Amid all this, the Piano Man will also close out his epic monthly Madison Square Garden residency July 25 at the arena.

2024 has seen Joel reemerge in the public eye with his new single “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first new music in decades. The singer also returned to the Grammys stage for the first time in 22 years to perform the track.

