See the Best Photos of the Royals at the Japan State Banquet

It was a glamorous affair at Buckingham Palace tonight: King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at a state banquet, kicking off the imperial couple's three-day state visit to the UK. The visit was a long time coming—the Japanese royals were set to travel to the UK in spring 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

This week marks the third state visit King Charles has hosted during his reign. The first, in honor of South Africa's President Ramaphosa, took place in November 2022, and the second, in honor of South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, was in November 2023. On the first evening of a state visit, a state banquet traditionally takes place in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom.

Also in attendance tonight were Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Kate Middleton, though she appeared at Trooping the Colour earlier this month, is still undergoing cancer treatment and is not back to work, so she was not among the royals at the banquet this evening. Princess Anne, who was hospitalized with a head injury, also missed the banquet.

Here, see all the best photos of the royals (and their guests) at the Japan state banquet:

Queen Camilla, Empress Masako, Emperor Naruhito, and King Charles pose for a formal portrait.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH - Getty Images

The royals seemed to be in good spirits.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH - Getty Images

Queen Camilla wears the Burmese Ruby Tiara and a dress by Fiona Clare. She also wore a new honor from King Charles for the first time.

Read more about her tiara

Read more about her honor

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH - Getty Images

Empress Masako wore the Imperial Chrysanthemum Tiara for the first time, while Emperor Naruhito wore the star of the Order of the Garter.

Read more about Masako's tiara

WPA Pool - Getty Images

A view of the Buckingham Palace ballroom.

AARON CHOWN - Getty Images

King Charles III's cypher is on the dinner plates.

AARON CHOWN - Getty Images

You Might Also Like