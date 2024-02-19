See America Ferrera, Megan Fox, Jeremy Renner, more exclusive People's Choice Awards photos

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — At the 2024 People's Choice Awards, USA TODAY photographer Robert Hanishiro was backstage to capture exclusive images of all the top celebrities at the show.

Jeremy Renner was in fine form following a year of recovery from a 2023 accident where he was crushed under a 14,000-pound snowplow accident. "Barbie" star America Ferrera, "Loki" actor Tom Hiddleston, "West Side Story" and "Snow White" actress Rachel Zegler, country singer Lainey Wilson and actress Megan Fox were also among the talented stars who posed for photos at the show.

Jeremy Renner kicked it up a notch backstage at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

America Ferrera (left), Tom Hiddleston (right)

Rachel Zegler (left), Lainey Wilson (right)

Kathryn Hahn (left), Megan Fox (right)

Singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield

J.B. Smoove (left), Whitney Cummings (right)

The cast pf "Grey's Anatomy" photographed backstage at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

