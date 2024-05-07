See 2024 dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Halloween Horror Nights in Florida

While it's still only spring, spooky season is less than six months away.

And let's be honest — before we're just a few months away from Floridians seeing signs for pumpkin patches, advertisements for pumpkin spice lattes to enjoy in 90-degree weather, and Halloween decorations lining the stores.

Florida offers two premier Halloween events for residents to attend when the Halloween season officially starts — Universal Studios Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights and Walt Disney World's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

And this year, they are both kicking off in August. Here's when (and how much) you can get spooked earlier this year.

Here are the dates for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024

A giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkin is featured on Main Street, USA., at Disneyland Park. Disneyland Resort is decorated for Halloween Time which runs from Sept. 1 - Oct. 31, 2023.

The celebration will run from 7 p.m. to midnight on the following dates:

Aug. 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30

Sept. 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29

Oct. 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31

Tickets go on sale May 15, but guests staying at select hotels can get advance access beginning on Wednesday (a full list is available on Walt Disney World’s website).

Here are the dates for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Lora Sauls said the parade performers, who are cast around November, come from all walks of life, from professional dancers to past Halloween Horror Nights scareactors to people who've never performed before.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights will be on:

Aug. 30-31

Sept. 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

Oct. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

Nov. 1-3

Universal Orlando officials said guests can secure their spot for the screams with single-night event tickets and Express Passes available for purchase now on its website.

But which one should I attend (if not both)? Which one should I choose if I want …?

A more family-fun vibe with candy, costumes, and beloved Disney characters

Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is perfect for you, with its unique characters, attraction overlays, treat stops, photo opportunities, and specialty food for Halloween.

An experience filled with over-the-top scares, satirical live shows, and (fake) gore galore

With 10 terrifying haunted houses, five sinister scare zones, and outrageous entertainment, Universal Studios Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights is your best bet.

Is there an age limit for these events?

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a family-friendly event for all age groups. Experts just advise that those with younger children make sure that the night event makes sense for their schedule and that they would enjoy it.

There is no official age limit for Halloween Horror Nights. However, the webpage warns guests that the event might not be suitable for those under 13 years old.

How much does Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party cost?

Minnie and Mickey Mouse, dressed in their Halloween best, welcome guests to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Tickets range from $119 to $199 per ticket – before tax – depending on the date. Disney Vacation Club members and annual passholders can get a $10 discount on each ticket for August and September dates.

Ticketholders can enter Magic Kingdom beginning at 4 p.m. and do not need a separate day theme park ticket or reservation.

How much are Halloween Horror Nights 2024 tickets?

Guests at Universal Orlando's 2022 Halloween Horror Nights get caught in the middle of a bloodthirsty battle between notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy in the “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” maze.

A single-night ticket for HNN at Universal Orlando Resort starts at $82.99 and increases depending on the date, which USA TODAY notes is a hike from last year’s $73.99. The ticket is a separate event ticket from park admission.

There’ll also be an express pass allowing visitors to skip the line at haunted houses once. The cost for the express pass is $129.99.

As for passes to attend multiple nights, they have not released the prices for 2024. Here's a breakdown of last year's prices to help you budget for when August sneaks up:

Fear of Fear Pass: Access to up to the first 18 event nights of terror - $179.99

Frequent Fear Pass: Every Sunday - Thursday, plus the first weekend - $229.99

Frequent Fear Plus Pass: every Sunday - Friday, plus the first weekend - $269.99

Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass: Every night of the event -$374.99

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Mickey’s Not So Scary Party, Halloween Horror Nights: See 2024 dates