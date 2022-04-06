'Secrets of Playboy' inspires another woman to come forward and accuse Hugh Hefner of rape

Secrets of Playboy unearthed more allegations against Hugh Hefner on Monday. Hefner has already been accused of rape by several women, and Audrey Huskey added her name to his list of alleged victims. Huskey visited the Playboy mansion in 1994 in hopes of becoming a centerfold model. She alleges Hefner invited her up to his room to view some photos of her.

"Immediately he walked me over to the bed," Huskey said. "I sat down, he was to the right of me and he pulled out a [marijuana] joint, just lit it. And now I'm starting to get speechless, I'm not talking, I'm like, 'What? This is all happening so fast.'"

She claimed Hefner pulled down his pants and climbed on top of her.

"I just froze," she said. "I laid there, and when he was done, he walked me down to the guest house. I didn't know what to think that night. I just cried myself to sleep."

Huskey was so devastated she ended up missing her photoshoot the next day. She flew home and never shared her story. That is until she saw Hefner's ex-girlfriend of five years, Sondra Theodore, on Secrets of Playboy.

"You're not here for publicity?" asked host Lisa Guerrero.

"No, freedom… freedom from keeping such a dirty secret inside for so long," Huskey said.

Huskey is still healing from the incident. She told Guerrero, "It does change you, especially the way you allow men to treat you sexually. And it took me a long time to figure it all out. Never let a man ever disrespect me."

