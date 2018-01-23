The secret Netflix codes that unlock thousands of hidden movies and TV shows

With Netflix’s ever expanding library of shows and films, you’d think it would be easy to find something you want to watch. There are hundreds of genres and sub-genres of films and shows to choose from, so why is it so difficult to make a selection?
You think there might be something better just around the corner, so you just keep on scrolling.
A recent study into Netflix viewing habits revealed that, on average, people spend around 18 minutes searching for something to watch. That’s a long stretch of time when you tot it up over a year’s worth of Netflix watching.
However, there are secret Netflix codes that can cut your search time down dramatically, giving you more time to enjoy the shows and movies you actually want to watch.
How the secret Netflix codes work
Note: This only works if you’re watching Netflix through a browser. It doesn’t work on the app.
If you’re logged into Netflix (you need to have a valid subscription for this to work), type the URL www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX.
Replace the XXXX with the numerical code (below) that corresponds to the genre or sub-genre that you’re looking for, and it will take you directly to the Netflix films or shows in that genre. You’ll find hosts of previously unseen or hidden films and shows that simply don’t surface using Netflix’s own system.
It’s that simple. Here’s the full list of genres and codes for your perusal.
Not all codes may work immediately, or in all regions, as Netflix is constantly changing how it works, but they should help you find some hidden gems.
Asian Action Movies (77232)
Classic Action & Adventure (46576)
Action Comedies (43040)
Action Thrillers (43048)
Adventures (7442)
Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)
Westerns (7700)
Spy Action & Adventure (10702)
Crime Action & Adventure (9584)
Martial Arts Movies (8985)
Military Action & Adventure (2125)
Adult Animation (11881)
Anime Action (2653)
Anime Comedies (9302)
Anime Dramas (452)
Anime Features (3063)
Anime Sci-Fi (2729)
Anime Horror (10695)
Anime Fantasy (11146)
Anime Series (6721)
Children & Family Movies (783)
Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)
Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)
Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)
Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)
Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)
Education for Kids (10659)
Disney (67673)
Movies based on children’s books (10056)
Family Features (51056)
TV Cartoons (11177)
Kids’ TV (27346)
Kids Music (52843)
Animal Tales (5507)
Classic Comedies (31694)
Classic Dramas (29809)
Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)
Classic Thrillers (46588)
Film Noir (7687)
Classic War Movies (48744)
Epics (52858)
Silent Movies (53310)
Classic Westerns (47465)
Dark Comedies (869)
Late Night Comedies (1402)
Mockumentaries (26)
Political Comedies (2700)
Screwball Comedies (9702)
Sports Comedies (5286)
Stand-up Comedy (11559)
Teen Comedies (3519)
Spoofs & Satires (4922)
Romantic Comedies (5475)
Slapstick Comedies (10256)
B-Horror Movies (8195)
Camp Films (1252)
Cult Horror Movies (10944)
Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)
Cult Comedies (9434)
Biographical Documentaries (3652)
Crime Documentaries (9875)
Historical Documentaries (5349)
Military Documentaries (4006)
Sports Documentaries (180)
Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)
Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)
Political Documentaries (7018)
Religious Documentaries (10005)
Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)
Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)
Biographical Dramas (3179)
Classic Dramas (29809)
Courtroom Dramas (2748)
Crime Dramas (6889)
Dramas based on a book (4961)
Dramas based on real life (3653)
Tearjerkers (6384)
Sports Dramas (7243)
LGBTQ Dramas (500)
Independent Dramas (384)
Teen Dramas (9299)
Military Dramas (11)
Period Pieces (12123)
Political Dramas (6616)
Romantic Dramas (1255)
Showbiz Dramas (5012)
Social Issue Dramas (3947)
Faith & Spirituality Films (52804)
Spiritual Documentaries (2760)
Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)
African Films (3761)
Australian Films (5230)
Belgian Films (262)
Korean Films (5685)
Latin American Films (1613)
Middle Eastern Films (5875)
New Zealand Films (63782)
Russian Films (11567)
Scandinavian Films (9292)
Southeast Asian Films (9196)
Spanish Films (58741)
Greek Films (61115)
German Films (58886)
French Films (58807)
Eastern European Movies (5254)
Dutch Movies (10606)
Irish Movies (58750)
Japanese Movies (10398)
Italian Movies (8221)
Indian Movies (10463)
Chinese Movies (3960)
British Movies (10757)
LGBTQ Comedies (7120)
LGBTQ Dramas (500)
Romantic LGBTQ Movies (3329)
Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)
Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)
B-Horror Films (8195)
Creature Features (6895)
Cult Horror Films (10944)
Deep Sea Horror Films (45028)
Horror Comedy (89585)
Monster Movies (947)
Slasher and Serial Killer Films (8646)
Supernatural Horror Films (42023)
Teen Screams (52147)
Vampire Horror Films (75804)
Werewolf Horror Films (75930)
Zombie Horror Films (75405)
Satanic Stories (6998)
Experimental Films (11079)
Independent Action & Adventure (11804)
Independent Thrillers (3269)
Romantic Independent Films (9916)
Independent Comedies (4195)
Independent Dramas (384)
Kids Music (52843)
Country & Western/Folk (1105)
Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)
Latin Music (10741)
Urban & Dance (9472)
World Music (2856)
Rock & Pop (3278)
Classic Musicals (32392)
Disney Musicals (59433)
Showbiz Musicals (13573)
Stage Musicals (55774)
Romantic Favourites (502675)
Quirky Romance (36103)
Romantic Independent Films (9916)
Romantic Dramas (1255)
Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)
Classic Romantic Movies (31273)
Romantic Comedies (5475)
Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)
Alien Sci-Fi (3327)
Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)
Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)
Fantasy (9744)
Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)
Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)
Sci-Fi Horror Films (1694)
Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
Sports Comedies (5286)
Sports Documentaries (180)
Sports Dramas (7243)
Baseball Films (12339)
Football Movies (12803)
Boxing Films (12443)
Soccer Films (12549)
Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)
Basketball Movies (12762)
Sports & Fitness (9327)
Action Thrillers (43048)
Classic Thrillers (46588)
Crime Thrillers (10499)
Independent Thrillers (3269)
Gangster Movies (31851)
Psychological Thrillers (5505)
Political Thrillers (10504)
Mysteries (9994)
Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
Spy Thrillers (9147)
Steamy Thrillers (972)
Supernatural Thrillers (11140)
British Programmes (52117)
Classic TV Programmes (46553)
Crime Programmes (26146)
Cult TV Programmes (74652)
Food & Travel TV (72436)
Kids’ Programmes (27346)
Korean Programmes (67879)
Miniseries (4814)
Military TV Programmes (25804)
Science & Nature TV (52780)
Action & Adventure Programmes (10673)
Comedies Programmes (10375)
Documentary Programmes (10105)
Drama Programmes (11714)
Horror Programmes (83059)
Mystery Programmes (4366)
Sci-Fi & Fantasy Programmes (1372)
Reality TV (9833)
Teen Programmes (60951)
HT: Source
