The secret Netflix codes that unlock thousands of hidden movies and TV shows

With Netflix’s ever expanding library of shows and films, you’d think it would be easy to find something you want to watch. There are hundreds of genres and sub-genres of films and shows to choose from, so why is it so difficult to make a selection?

You think there might be something better just around the corner, so you just keep on scrolling.

A recent study into Netflix viewing habits revealed that, on average, people spend around 18 minutes searching for something to watch. That’s a long stretch of time when you tot it up over a year’s worth of Netflix watching.

However, there are secret Netflix codes that can cut your search time down dramatically, giving you more time to enjoy the shows and movies you actually want to watch.

How the secret Netflix codes work

Note: This only works if you’re watching Netflix through a browser. It doesn’t work on the app.

If you’re logged into Netflix (you need to have a valid subscription for this to work), type the URL www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX.

Replace the XXXX with the numerical code (below) that corresponds to the genre or sub-genre that you’re looking for, and it will take you directly to the Netflix films or shows in that genre. You’ll find hosts of previously unseen or hidden films and shows that simply don’t surface using Netflix’s own system.

It’s that simple. Here’s the full list of genres and codes for your perusal.

Not all codes may work immediately, or in all regions, as Netflix is constantly changing how it works, but they should help you find some hidden gems.

Action & Adventure (1365)

Asian Action Movies (77232)

Classic Action & Adventure (46576)

Action Comedies (43040)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Adventures (7442)

Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)

Westerns (7700)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Martial Arts Movies (8985)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Anime (7424)

Adult Animation (11881)

Anime Action (2653)

Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Horror (10695)

Anime Fantasy (11146)

Anime Series (6721)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)

Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Education for Kids (10659)

Disney (67673)

Movies based on children’s books (10056)

Family Features (51056)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Kids Music (52843)

Animal Tales (5507)

Classic Films (31574)

Classic Comedies (31694)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Film Noir (7687)

Classic War Movies (48744)

Epics (52858)

Silent Movies (53310)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Late Night Comedies (1402)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Spoofs & Satires (4922)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Cult Movies (7627)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Camp Films (1252)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Dramas (5763)

Biographical Dramas (3179)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Courtroom Dramas (2748)

Crime Dramas (6889)

Dramas based on a book (4961)

Dramas based on real life (3653)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Sports Dramas (7243)

LGBTQ Dramas (500)

Independent Dramas (384)

Teen Dramas (9299)

Military Dramas (11)

Period Pieces (12123)

Political Dramas (6616)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)