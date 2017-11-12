The Secret Life of Pets 2 drops Louis CK following sexual assault allegations

Louis C.K. has been removed from ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’.

The upcoming sequel to ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ has dropped the actor, comedian and voice actor following a string of sexual misconduct allegations which he since confirmed are true.

According to Deadline, it appears that Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment rightly don’t want Louis C.K. on board the upcoming kids film… and will now be parting ways with him.

“Another Hollywood employer of Louis C.K. is cutting ties after the comedian / actor / voiceover artist was accused of and admitted to inappropriate sexual conduct with five women,” they revealed. “Universal Pictures and Illumination have ended their relationship with Louis C.K. as a voice over artist on animated film The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Of course, Louis C.K. lent his voice to Max in ‘The Secret Life of Pets’.

But now it looks as though he won’t be joining the upcoming sequel.

And this is just the latest in a string of oustings for the high-profile figure.

“The move comes after his reps all dropped him and after FX and FX Production ended its long relationship him after he admitted to exposing himself to several women.”

“3 Arts Entertainment’s Dave Becky, publicist Lewis Kay as well as APA Agency, which had repped his successful comedy touring business, all dropped him. Then FX said his overall deal between he and his FX Productions and his production company Pig Newtown was off. The company had been housed at FX for eight years.”

