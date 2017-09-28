Second child on the way for Macklemore and wife Tricia

Macklemore sure has something to sing about!

The rapper, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, is expecting his second child with wife Tricia Davis, he shared on Instagram Thursday via a cute clip announcing both the baby on the way and another concert in Seattle.

“Tricia is pregnant, and today we are going to find out the gender of our child,” Macklemore says in the video, posing next to a cake and pink and blue balloons alongside Davis and their 2-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone.





“We’re having … a second night at KeyArena,” the soon-to-be dad of two, 34, says after cutting into the cake, holding up a sign bearing the message for his Pacific Northwest fans.

“Seattle… Second time’s the charm. (and yes, both announcements are true),” Macklemore captioned the post.

View photos Girl or boy? He didn’t ultimately didn’t say. (Photo: Instagram/Macklemore) More

Macklemore and Davis were married in summer 2015, with the musician sharing that they had welcomed their daughter about two months prior.

“There is nothing like the joy and happiness that comes from bringing a baby into this universe,” the “Growing Up (Sloane’s Song)” rapper wrote on the band’s website at the time. “She has filled my heart in ways that I never knew were possible. She is the love of my life. This song is for her.”





Macklemore is super close with his little girl, taking vacations with her and remaining adamant about the healthy boundaries he sets as she grows up.

“I don’t want to raise my daughter in a world where that is her norm,” he told PEOPLE in December of screen time. “I want that to be a special treat on top of something else, but I don’t want that to be just the go-to default – stick [her] in front of a screen.”

Macklemore released his latest album, Gemini, earlier this month.



