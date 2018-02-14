Second Charles In Charge star accuses Scott Baio of sexual abuse

Alexander Polinsky, a former child actor from the 80s sitcom Charles In Charge, has become the second person to accuse the show’s star Scott Baio of sexual abuse.

According to Variety, he has retained a lawyer to represent him, and will hold a press conference later on today to detail his allegations.

Polinsky had previously come forward to accuse Baio of physical and mental – but not sexual – abuse at the hands of his co-star, who was in his 20s at the time.

He follows former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert in accusing Baio of sexual abuse when both the actors were minors.

View photos

Polinsky was among the first to corroborate her claims that Baio abused her on set, saying that he’d personally witnessed it going on.

Eggert appeared on the Megyn Kelly Today show in the US and made the allegations of abuse against Baio, which she said spanned three years while she was on the show.

She added that because of the alleged abuse, she later considered suicide.

Baio has denied the claims, adding that she had tried to seduce him, and that she was not a minor at the time that they had sex.

Eggert will also appear at Polinsky’s press conference today, according to reports.

