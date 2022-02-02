Sebastian Stan reveals what he stashed in his pants to get into character for ‘Pam and Tommy’

Pam and Tommy stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to talk about their new Hulu series. The show examines the aftermath of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson’s sex tape being stolen and shared publicly.

In order to get into his character as Lee, Stan turned to famous acting coach Larry Moss. Moss coached Helen Hunt in her Oscar-winning performance in As Good as it Gets.

“He told Helen Hunt, ‘Put nickels in your shoes when you act so you know what it's like to stand on your feet for 12 hours,’” Stan explained. “I said, ‘Larry, I need something myself.’”

Moss suggested Stan wear a sack, containing two steel balls, in his pants.

“Tommy was a big man,” Stan said, “I know it sounds insane to you, but trust me, I was like, I need to kind of feel like a man.”

The revelation came as a surprise to James, who said, “I’m so glad I didn’t know.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

