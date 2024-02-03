With Season 4 of 'The Chosen' in theaters, Jesus' life gets the big-screen treatment

"The Chosen" has gone all in with movie theater premieres for Season 4.

The streaming hit and first multiseason series about the life of Jesus (played by Jonathan Roumie) has kicked off a fully theatrical release of its entire new season in two-week runs. Episodes 1-3 are in theaters now, replaced by Episodes 4-6 beginning Feb. 16 and the season's final two episodes starting Feb. 29.

After experimenting with past "Chosen" releases, Season 4 called for an entire theatrical release, according to creator, director and co-screenwriter Dallas Jenkins.

"This season we've got significant biblical events happening like the death of John the Baptist and the raising of Lazarus from the dead," says Jenkins. "These moments are better watching with a crowd and on the big screen."

Jonathan Roumie stars as Jesus in "The Chosen."

Importantly, faithful "Chosen" fans have already shown they're willing to pay admission to be in the early congregation for the series, which is traditionally released free on "The Chosen" app before moving to streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Previous theatrical runs for two Christmas specials and Season 3 episodes claimed an impressive $40 million at the box office, says Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, which hosts the national screenings. The new episodes are booked in 2,300 theaters during the traditionally forgettable February movie months.

"With 'The Chosen,' people have already shown they want to see it shoulder-to-shoulder, crying and laughing together," says Nutt. "We think this is going to be big."

When is 'The Chosen' Season 4 streaming?

Jenkins has not bypassed the traditionally free "Chosen" release, and is eyeballing a streaming date before June, not long after the theatrical run ends in March. "We don't want to make people wait much longer," he says.

What happens in 'The Chosen' Season 4?

Solome dancing for Herod

There are not many details in the well-known Bible story depicting Salome's dance in front of her stepfather King Herod, known as the Dance of the Seven Veils, which led to the death of the imprisoned John the Baptist.

"The Bible just says that Salome, daughter of Herodias, danced, and Herod was very pleased, offering half his kingdom. But Salome asked for the head of John the Baptist," says Jenkins. "But to just rush through showing the dance, I don't think would have honored this story."

In typical "Chosen" style, the season premiere explores plausible scenarios around the dance preparation that were never mentioned in the Bible. The rehearsals not only show Roman-era dance work, but reveal Herodias' plan for revenge against Jesus' contemporary John, who had publicly condemned her marriage to Herod.

In the background, Herodias pushes for dance perfection from Salome, played by Briar Nolet, a one-time competitor on NBC's "World of Dance."

"We had to hire an actor who could really dance, (with) no body doubles," says Jenkins, stressing its importance in telling a larger story. "We like seeing the dance mechanics, how hard it is for Salome to get right, and how important that is to Herodias, who is obsessed with a perfect dance. It shows how high the stakes are. That makes for good television."

The grand party, shot on "The Chosen" set in Goshen, Utah, features fire breathers, snake dancers and revelers. But the showstopper is Salome's dance before Herod, choreographed by Daniel Lim with regional and time-specific dance styles.

"It's one of the biggest and most expansive scenes we've ever shot," says Jenkins. "And one of the most beautiful."

Who dies in 'The Chosen' Season 4? (Spoiler ahead!)

Simon Zee (Alaa Safi), Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) and Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac) in Season 4 of "The Chosen."

There are emotional deaths in the new "The Chosen" season, including John the Baptist as a result of Salome's dance.

In terms of surprise power, however, it's hard to beat the shocking Episode 3 demise of fan-favorite Ramah (Yasmine Al-Bustami). Jenkins says the fictional but "plausible" character was always intended to face a tragic end after an endearing role that showed her relationship and even chaste romance while following Jesus.

After becoming engaged to Jesus' disciple Thomas in Episode 1, the couple seems destined for long-term happiness. But Ramah accidentally ends up on the wrong end of the sword belonging to Roman magistrate Quintus (Brandon Potter), who loses his head during a tense crowd scene. It's a blow.

"We've always known this was coming," says Jenkins. "But it's going to be very painful for fans. There's going to be people upset and confused why we even chose this path if we didn't have to."

But there's a "long game" for Ramah's character. Jenkins says the tragic death helps the series illustrate how disciple Thomas (Joey Vahedi) becomes the "Doubting Thomas" of the Bible, who demands to see proof of Jesus' crucifixion wounds before believing his resurrection from the dead.

"Ramah had always been this positive force, always encouraging Thomas to not be doubtful, to take a leap of faith," says Al-Bustami. "He's going to continue, but without her influence. That's going to have an impact. It hurts, but it's a beautiful story."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Chosen' Season 4: What happens as Jesus series comes to theaters?