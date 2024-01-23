Search Underway For 17-Year-Old Girl After Her Mysterious Disappearance

Clackamas law enforcement in Oregon is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly last spotted on Thursday, January 18, getting out of one vehicle and into another.

Breauna Vaughn was last seen January 18, between the hours of 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. She did not have a coat, which is concerning considering the frigid temperatures in Oregon, nor did she have her phone, money, or any medications.

Local authorities have now issued a missing person poster as she has been missing for over 100 hours.

17-Year-Old Girl Missing For Several Days In Oregon

Facebook | Stephanie Moyer

It's been reported that Breauna Vaughn exited one vehicle and got into a second car, which the 17-year-old's friends and family members do not recognize.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen wearing a black hat, white hoodie, black vest, and dark jeans. She is described as 5-foot-6, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and blonde hair.

She “left home without phone, money, coat and medications,” according to police.

Breauna's brother, TJ, shared a post on social media asking for help from the public. "For those who know me and those who don't, my name is Tyler Vaughn, this is my 17-year-old sister Breauna Vaughn," he began to write. "She went missing over 96 hours ago and her last known location is the Estacada/Eagle creek area."

"If you see here or know of her whereabouts please please let law enforcement know," he added.

Police Release Missing Person Posted For Breauna Vaughn

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office shared the missing person poster on social media, writing:

MISSING JUVENILE: Breauna Vaughn, age 17, was last seen on Thursday, January 18, 2024 in the Estacada/Eagle Creek area. Details in attached graphic. If located, please contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or 9-1-1. Case # 24-001019

Police are asking local residents to check any home surveillance footage from last Thursday afternoon between 3:15 and 4:30 p.m. as it is believed she got out of one vehicle, described as a red 4×4, and got into a mysterious second vehicle, which police have not released a description for.

Another poster states, “Looking for Bree getting out of one vehicle, walking unknown distance nearby, and then getting into a second vehicle."

Anyone who has any information regarding Breauna Vaughn's disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at 503-655-8211

Facebook | Stephanie Moyer

Friends and family members of the 17-year-old girl expressed their concerns. "I used to go to school with her, good person. Hope she's found," one social media user wrote.

Ashley Dean, another social media user, said, "Someone has to know something and they need to do the right thing! This is too long for a young woman to be away from her family."

No other details about Vaughn’s disappearance were released by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at this time.

Again, anyone with information about Breauna Vaughn’s location or disappearance is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or are asked to call 911.