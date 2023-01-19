Search for Julian Sands Continues as Rescuers Try to Track His Movements Using His Cellphone

Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy

The search continues for Julian Sands who went missing after embarking on a hike on Mount Baldy in Southern California.

The actor's wife, Eugenia Citkowitz — whom he married in 1990 — reported him missing on Friday.

San Bernardino Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that rescuers are still looking for the English actor, who currently lives in North Hollywood, and is believed to have gone missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy.

Rescuers have been trying to retrace his the A Room with a View star's steps via cellphone pings which showed him in the area on Monday.

"Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to the lack of cell service and most likely cell phone power failure," the department said in a release.

"A delayed ping through Sands' Apple iPhone operating system, from January 14, 2023, provided a possible location on one of the trails leading to the summit of Mt. Baldy. This area was checked by ground searchers and by helicopter.

"Ground and air searchers were unable to locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating Mr. Sands."

According to the department, the search has been hampered by "avalanche risks and trail conditions" that has required ground crews to be pulled off the mountain.

"However, the search continues by helicopter and drones when the weather permits," the department added. "Additional ground searches will be scheduled when the weather improves, and it is safe for our rescue crews."

The sheriff's department is urging everyone to stay away from that area.

"It is extremely dangerous even for the skilled hiker. Current weather conditions and low cloud coverage makes it very difficult to deploy resources to that area when a hiker goes missing. When we do deploy resources, the weather plays a huge factor on what resources we can use."

The star's son Henry Sands also scaled the mountain looking for his father with another expert hiker. His family was extremely worried about his safety, according to The Independent.

"His son Henry by his first wife the journalist Sarah Sands is closely bonded to him and joined the search for him in the Californian mountains where he went missing," a friend told the outlet. Rescuers also found what is possibly Julian's car and had it towed.

The Killing Fields actor's family has since spoken out, stating that climbing mountains is one of his greatest passions.

They shared images he sent to his grandson that show him climbing the Weisshorn mountain in Switzerland in September. In a photo published via The Independent on Thursday, Sands smiles as he hikes up the mountain. In another, he sits on the peak and enjoys a beverage.

"This is how he would love to be seen, doing what he loved best – a heroic mountaineer, and thrilled to send a picture of him looking so happy to share with his beloved grandson, [Henry's son] Billy," a relative told the outlet.

One friend added that the Ocean's Thirteen actor is "a Byronesque romantic and an adventurer who is drawn to the extremes of nature, relishing the freedom of mountains."

In 2020, Sands, who starred in a host of films including Warlock and Leaving Las Vegas, told The Guardian that his "happiest" place was "close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning."

Representatives for Julian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Authorities are also searching for another man Bob Gregory, of Hawthorne, who has been missing since Monday, according to ABC 7. He was hiking in the nearby area of Crystal Lake in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The mountain is popular with hikers and is an hour's drive from downtown Los Angeles but has often proven deadly.

"Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area," police said in a news release via Facebook on Wednesday.

"These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves," it added.