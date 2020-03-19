Sean Paul Breaks Down His Top Dancehall Songs

Brandon: So Medtronic was a US company that incorporated in Ireland for tax purposes and they have their manufacturing base there. People have been saying for years that losing our manufacturing base was a matter of national security. Now I hope you see why. Also if Trump invokes this act and tells US companies not to sell medical supplies/equipment to Taiwan/Hong Kong, etc, watch out for the double edge sword. There may be medical supplies/equipment that we desperately need that we may have to rely on that are largely manufactured in Taiwan, China, etc. Hopefully we will learn moving forward though and medical supplies should be just like military arms and supplies, the US govt should demand the products be made here. This is not racism or prejudice, simply common sense. All countries should maintain capacity for these things in their country while sharing and helping each other as possible.